RC Lens Vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming, Pre-Season Friendlies: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

RB Leipzig, sans Benjamin Sesko, take on RC Lens in German club's final friendly on Saturday at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. Here's all you need to know about the pre-season friendly match between Leipzig and RC Lens.
Lois Openda returns to his old stomping ground as he faces RC Lens. The Belgian scored 21 goals for the Ligue 1 side during the 2022/23 season, and played a vital role in the best season in the club's recent history.
"I've been looking forward to returning for a while now. I'm delighted that it's finally time on Saturday. It will be a special match for me," Lois Openda was quoted on the RB Leipzig site.
As for RC Lens, Pierre Sage has taken over the reins from Will Still, who has left for Southampton in the EFL Championship. Speaking of Sage, he has previously held roles at Olympique Lyonnais, including as head coach, academy manager and youth coach.
RC Lens vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming Info
When and where is the RC Lens vs RB Leipzig match starting?
The RC Lens vs RB Leipzig match will start at 9:30 PM IST (5 PM BST), Saturday, August 9 at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in France.
Where to watch the RC Lens vs RB Leipzig match?
The RC Lens vs RB Leipzig match will be available on Weo TV.