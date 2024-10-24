Darwin Nunez marked his return to the Liverpool XI with the only goal in his side's 1-0 victory at RB Leipzig as their 100% start in the Champions League continued on Wednesday. (More Football News)
With Diogo Jota ruled out because of injury, Nunez got his chance and delivered in the 27th minute by poking home from Mohamed Salah's header.
That proved enough to secure Liverpool's sixth away win out of six in all competitions this season and maintain an excellent start to new manager Arne Slot's reign.
The Reds also have a perfect record home and away in the Champions League, putting them second in the 36-team league phase with nine points, behind only Aston Villa on goal difference.
Liverpool had chances to add to their lead, seeing claims for a penalty waved away while Alexis Mac Allister hit the crossbar, but it was not all one-way traffic.
Lois Openda twice saw goals disallowed for offside, and Leipzig wasted several other promising opportunities as their wait for a first point goes on.
Data Debrief: Slot's stunning start continues
This was an 11th win from Slot's first 12 matches as Liverpool boss; no other manager has achieved that feat in English top-flight history.
Strong starts specifically in the Champions League are more commonplace for the Reds, with this their third campaign to start with three straight wins – all of those coming in the past five seasons. With a daunting schedule to come across all competitions, those nine points provide a vital buffer early in their European campaign.
Leipzig had more chances than most against this dominant Liverpool defence, but they were caught offside five times. On the occasions they did time their runs, the Bundesliga side were faced with an inspired goalkeeper in Caoimhín Kelleher, who made six saves, his joint-most in a European match.