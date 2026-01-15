Racing Santander vs Barcelona Live Streaming, Copa Del Rey 2025-26: When And Where To Watch David Vs Goliath Clash

Here's all you need to know about the round of 16 match of Copa Del Rey 2025-26 between Racing Santander and Barcelona being played at the Estadio El Sardinero in Spain on Thursday, January 15, 2026

Racing Santander vs Barcelona Live Streaming
Barcelona will lock horns with Racing Santander in round of 16 of the Copa Del Rey 2025-26 on Thursday, January 15, 2025. Photo: X/Barcelona
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Barcelona are coming off a win against arch-rivals Real Madrid in Spanish Super Cup title clash

  • Racing Santander beat Villarreal in the Round of 32 clash

  • The match will be streamed live on FanCode app

Barcelona will be up against Racing Santander in the Round of 16 clash of the Copa Del Rey 2025-26 at the Estadio El Sardinero, Spain on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

Barcelona are brimming with confidence after winning the El Classico and Spanish Super Cup title, while Racing Santander will enter the contest as heavy underdogs despite crashing out of La Liga's third-placed team, Villarreal, out of the tournament.

Barcelona, who are currently riding high on a winning momentum, will look make rotations to the team and might give chances to players who need match practice. The Portuguese player Joao Cancelo, who is their most recent signing, could get a game, as hinted by Hansi Flick.

Defender Ronald Araujo could also get some game time for Barcelona, allowing the Uruguayan star, who hasn't featured since the UEFA Champions League defeat to Chelsea, to regain some confidence.

Racing Santander vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey 2025-26: Head-To-Head

Matches: 16

Barcelona: 14

Racing Santander: 1

Draw: 3

Racing Santander vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey 2025-26: Live Streaming Info

When And Where Is The Racing Santander Vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey 2025-26 Round Of 16 Match Being Played?

The Racing Santander Vs Barcelona, Copa Del Rey 2025-26 round of 16 match will be played on Thursday, January 15, 2026, with kick-off scheduled at 1:30 AM IST. The match will be played at the Estadio El Sardinero, Spain.

Where To Watch Racing Santander Vs Barcelona?

The round of 16 clash between Racing Santander and Barcelona will be streamed live on the FanCode app. However, it will not be telecast on television.

