Football

Premier League: Fabian Hurzeler Urges Brighton To Stay Humble Despite Impressive Comeback

Fabian Hurzeler's emotions were echoed by Brighton forward Joao Pedro, who also scored after coming off the bench

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Matt-Oriley-Brighton-Premier League
Matt O'Riley.
info_icon

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler is delighted with their win over Manchester City, but believes it is important to "stay humble". (More Football News)

The hosts scored twice late in the game to seal a 2-1 comeback victory and earn three points against last season's champions, who had gone a goal up in the first half through Erling Haaland.

Brighton have won a Premier League match against City for just the second time in what was their 15th such meeting (D1 L12), with both wins coming at the Amex Stadium - only at Anfield (four), Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (four) and Stamford Bridge (three) has Pep Guardiola lost more Premier League games as the away manager.

"I've had great experiences at my former clubs, so I wouldn't say it's the biggest win of my career – but it's an important one," said Hurzeler, speaking to BBC Match of the Day.

The result came a week after Brighton had given up a lead to lose 2-1 to Liverpool at Anfield, so this victory was all the more satisfying for the Brighton manager.

"Last week, we talked about a great performance but not the result against Liverpool. Today we got a result, so I'm happy," Hurzeler said.

"On the one hand, it's important to gain self-confidence from games like this. On the other, it's important to stay humble, keep focusing on the hard work and keep focusing on the process."

With his side trailing at half-time, there was plenty of work for Brighton to do, but Hurzeler kept his instructions to his players simple.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola - null
Pep Guardiola Admits Manchester City Must Change Course After Fourth Consecutive Loss

BY Stats Perform

"In possession, to stay more patient and to make City move. In the first half, we played too many vertical balls and gave too many easy balls away. The subs were great for us. They had an impact and if you have that in the squad, it helps you," he added.

Matt O'Riley came off the bench to score the winner, becoming the first player to score against City on his Premier League debut since Steven Bergwijn for Tottenham in February 2020.

"Part of it is how he [O'Riley] worked for his comeback. A lot of players would keep their head down and be negative, but he was very positive. I'm happy he got what he deserved," said Hurzeler.

Hurzeler's emotions were echoed by Brighton forward Joao Pedro, who also scored after coming off the bench.

"First, I'm happy to be back. I know I'm an important player for the team, so when we win like this against a big team it is good. Now we have time to breathe and win more games," he told Sky Sports.

"I'm happy to score. After two months out, I'm very happy to be back.

"Last season we dropped too many points and the gaffer told us to believe in ourselves this season, and we are doing well this season against the big teams."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Live Score: Hosts Set 141-Run Target For Visitors In Series Decider
  2. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs BAN Match On TV And Online
  3. Spinners, Charith Asalanka Help Sri Lanka Beat New Zealand By Four Wickets In 1st T20I
  4. WBBL 2024: Hurricanes' Lizelle Lee Smashes Record Books With Scintillating Sydney Ton
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Australia Hand Surprise Call-Ups For Perth Test - Check Full Squad
Football News
  1. Brighton 2-1 Man City: Haaland’s Opener Not Enough As Defeat Hands Seagulls Vital Points
  2. Premier League: Fabian Hurzeler Urges Brighton To Stay Humble Despite Impressive Comeback
  3. Serie A 2024-25: Simone Inzaghi Praises Antonio Conte's Influence On Table-Toppers Napoli
  4. Serie A 2024-25: AC Milan Lacked Aggression In Cagliari Draw, Says Paulo Fonseca
  5. Inter Miami 2-3 Atalanta United: Hosts Ousted From MLS Playoffs After Shock Defeat
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals 2024: Coco Gauff Beats Zheng Qinwen In Thriller To Win Maiden Title
  2. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff, 20, Pips Zheng Qinwen To Clinch Title For First Time
  3. Gauff Vs Zheng, WTA Finals: World No 3 Calls Chinese Rival's Play Unbelievable After Overcoming Challenge
  4. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Downs Qinwen Zheng To Become Youngest Champ In 20 Years
  5. India's Ramkumar Ramanathan, Mukund Sasikumar Headline ITF Championship
Hockey News
  1. Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Matches Rescheduled To Avoid Insect Swarms: Check New Timings
  2. FIH 2023-24 Hockey Awards: Legendary Indian Goalie PR Sreejesh Named Men’s Goalkeeper Of The Year
  3. FIH 2023-24 Awards: Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh Lands Best Male Player Of The Year
  4. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  5. Indian Men's Hockey Team Honoured At FIH Congress For Paris Olympics Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assembly Elections 2024: Jharkhand Gets Poll-Ready; BJP Release Manifesto For Maharashtra | Top Updates
  2. Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Srinagar
  3. Husband Vs Wife, Uncle Vs Nephew: Families Battle Their Own And Others In Maharashtra
  4. Waqf Row: Karnataka Govt Warns Action Against Officials Issuing Eviction Notice To Farmers
  5. 'Unacceptable Under Rule Of Law': Supreme Court Rejects 'Bulldozer Justice'
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  2. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  3. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  4. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  5. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
World News
  1. Spain: Thousands Call For Resignation Of Valencia Leader for Bungling Flood Response
  2. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  3. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  4. Qatar Stalls Its Role As Mediator Between Israel And Hamas
  5. Canada Cancels Fast-Tracked Visas For Foreign Students Amid Growing Tension With India | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 9, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. IND Vs RSA, 1st T20I: India Thrash South Africa By 61 Runs As Sanju Samson Fires Century
  3. ‘Draw Lakshman Rekha’: Kerala HC Sets Guidelines For Media Coverage Of Ongoing Criminal Cases
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Modi Rejects Calls To Restore Article 370: 'No Power In The World Can Bring It Back'
  6. FIH Awards: Harmanpreet Wins Player Of The Year; Sreejesh Lands Best Goalkeeper - Check Full List
  7. Pollution Chokes Delhi While the 'Wisest Among Us' Sit Calmly
  8. IND Vs RSA: Players Left Confused As Indian National Anthem Stops Twice Ahead Of 1st T20I | Video