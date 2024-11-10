Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler is delighted with their win over Manchester City, but believes it is important to "stay humble". (More Football News)
The hosts scored twice late in the game to seal a 2-1 comeback victory and earn three points against last season's champions, who had gone a goal up in the first half through Erling Haaland.
Brighton have won a Premier League match against City for just the second time in what was their 15th such meeting (D1 L12), with both wins coming at the Amex Stadium - only at Anfield (four), Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (four) and Stamford Bridge (three) has Pep Guardiola lost more Premier League games as the away manager.
"I've had great experiences at my former clubs, so I wouldn't say it's the biggest win of my career – but it's an important one," said Hurzeler, speaking to BBC Match of the Day.
The result came a week after Brighton had given up a lead to lose 2-1 to Liverpool at Anfield, so this victory was all the more satisfying for the Brighton manager.
"Last week, we talked about a great performance but not the result against Liverpool. Today we got a result, so I'm happy," Hurzeler said.
"On the one hand, it's important to gain self-confidence from games like this. On the other, it's important to stay humble, keep focusing on the hard work and keep focusing on the process."
With his side trailing at half-time, there was plenty of work for Brighton to do, but Hurzeler kept his instructions to his players simple.
"In possession, to stay more patient and to make City move. In the first half, we played too many vertical balls and gave too many easy balls away. The subs were great for us. They had an impact and if you have that in the squad, it helps you," he added.
Matt O'Riley came off the bench to score the winner, becoming the first player to score against City on his Premier League debut since Steven Bergwijn for Tottenham in February 2020.
"Part of it is how he [O'Riley] worked for his comeback. A lot of players would keep their head down and be negative, but he was very positive. I'm happy he got what he deserved," said Hurzeler.
Hurzeler's emotions were echoed by Brighton forward Joao Pedro, who also scored after coming off the bench.
"First, I'm happy to be back. I know I'm an important player for the team, so when we win like this against a big team it is good. Now we have time to breathe and win more games," he told Sky Sports.
"I'm happy to score. After two months out, I'm very happy to be back.
"Last season we dropped too many points and the gaffer told us to believe in ourselves this season, and we are doing well this season against the big teams."