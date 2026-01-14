Porto Vs Benfica Live Streaming, Taca De Portugal Quarter-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

Porto face Benfica in Taca de Portugal quarter-final on January 14
FC Porto take on rivals SL Benfica in an O Classico fixture in the Taca de Portugal quarter-finals at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. With a place in the final on the line, two of the country’s most decorated clubs face off in the Portuguese cup last eight.
Porto opened their campaign with victories over lower-division sides Celoricense and Sintrense, before securing a commanding 4-1 win over Famalicao in the round of 16. The Dragoes currently sit seven points clear at the top of the Primeira Liga, ahead of second-placed Sporting CP.
The recent victory over Famalicao marked Porto’s 11th win in their last 12 matches, including an impressive seven-game winning streak. Another triumph tonight would move them a step closer to claiming a fifth Portuguese Cup title in the last seven years.
Benfica’s journey to the quarter-finals included eliminating Chaves, Atletico CP, and Farense. For Jose Mourinho’s men, the Taca de Portugal represents a chance to salvage silverware this season.
The Eagles were knocked out of the Taca da Liga following a 3-1 defeat to Braga, a result that ended their 11-match unbeaten run in domestic competitions. The Lisbon side sit third in the Primeira Liga, trailing Porto by 10 points.
Porto vs Benfica: Head-To-Head Records
There have been 258 O Classico clashes between Porto and Benfica. Porto holds a slight head-to-head advantage, winning 102 games compared to Benfica’s 93 victories. 63 matches have ended as draws.
In the last six matches between the two sides, Benfica have been victorious in all but one. However, their last meeting in October ended in a goalless draw.
Porto vs Benfica, Taca de Portugal 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Porto vs Benfica, Taca de Portugal match being played?
The Porto vs Benfica, Taca de Portugal match will take place on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. Kick-off is scheduled for 2:15 AM IST on January 15.
Where to watch the Porto vs Benfica, Taca de Portugal match live on TV and online?
The Porto vs Benfica, Taca de Portugal match will not be streamed or televised live on any platforms in India. In Portugal, fans can watch the match live on Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP 1, RTP Africa, and RTP Play.