Porto Vs Benfica Live Streaming, Taca De Portugal Quarter-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

Porto vs Benfica Live Streaming, Taca de Portugal 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Find out all about the POR vs BEN quarter-final match at Estadio do Dragao on January 14, 2026

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Porto vs Benfica Live Streaming Taca de Portugal 2025-26 quarter-final preview head-to-head
FC Porto vs SL Benfica Live Streaming, Taca de Portugal 2025-26 Quarter-final. | Photo: X/FCPorto
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Porto face Benfica in Taca de Portugal quarter-final on January 14

  • O Classico features the two biggest clubs in Portugal face off in Portuguese Cup

  • Find out when and where to watch the Porto vs Benfica match live on TV and online

FC Porto take on rivals SL Benfica in an O Classico fixture in the Taca de Portugal quarter-finals at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. With a place in the final on the line, two of the country’s most decorated clubs face off in the Portuguese cup last eight.

Porto opened their campaign with victories over lower-division sides Celoricense and Sintrense, before securing a commanding 4-1 win over Famalicao in the round of 16. The Dragoes currently sit seven points clear at the top of the Primeira Liga, ahead of second-placed Sporting CP.

The recent victory over Famalicao marked Porto’s 11th win in their last 12 matches, including an impressive seven-game winning streak. Another triumph tonight would move them a step closer to claiming a fifth Portuguese Cup title in the last seven years.

Benfica’s journey to the quarter-finals included eliminating Chaves, Atletico CP, and Farense. For Jose Mourinho’s men, the Taca de Portugal represents a chance to salvage silverware this season.

The Eagles were knocked out of the Taca da Liga following a 3-1 defeat to Braga, a result that ended their 11-match unbeaten run in domestic competitions. The Lisbon side sit third in the Primeira Liga, trailing Porto by 10 points.

Related Content
Related Content

Porto vs Benfica: Head-To-Head Records

There have been 258 O Classico clashes between Porto and Benfica. Porto holds a slight head-to-head advantage, winning 102 games compared to Benfica’s 93 victories. 63 matches have ended as draws.

In the last six matches between the two sides, Benfica have been victorious in all but one. However, their last meeting in October ended in a goalless draw.

Porto vs Benfica, Taca de Portugal 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Porto vs Benfica, Taca de Portugal match being played?

The Porto vs Benfica, Taca de Portugal match will take place on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. Kick-off is scheduled for 2:15 AM IST on January 15.

Where to watch the Porto vs Benfica, Taca de Portugal match live on TV and online?

The Porto vs Benfica, Taca de Portugal match will not be streamed or televised live on any platforms in India. In Portugal, fans can watch the match live on Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP 1, RTP Africa, and RTP Play.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2026: Shafali Verma Falls After Fluent start, Delhi Capitals 94/1

  2. India Vs USA U-19 World Cup Preview: Six-Time Champions IND Begin Record-Title Quest In Bulawayo

  3. Virat Kohli Suffers 2023 World Cup Final-Style Dismissal During IND Vs NZ 2nd ODI - Video

  4. India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: KL Rahul Rescues IND With Composed Century From A Delicate Situation In Rajkot

  5. ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli Becomes No. 1 Batter After 5 Years; Rohit Sharma And Shubman Gill Slide Down

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Basavareddy Vs Ofner: Tennis Player Forgets Rules, Celebrates Early, And Suffers Heartbreaking Defeat

  2. Australian Open 2026: Revisiting The Greatest Consecutive Title Runs In History

  3. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

  2. India Open 2026: PV Sindhu Suffers First Round Exit As Kidambi Srikanth Moves On

  3. India Open 2026: World No.3 Antonsen Skips BWF World Tour Super 750 Event Due To Delhi's Extreme Pollution

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: When And Where To Watch

  5. PV Sindhu Vs TL Nguyen Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Protest To Persona: How Mamata Banerjee's Stand Against SIR Is Now An Electoral Identity 

  2. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  3. Ringing Phones, Familiar Promises: Mumbai Candidates, Voters In Last Gear For BMC Polls

  4. Operation Sindoor Ongoing, Any Misadventure Will Be Effectively Dealt With: Army Chief Dwivedi

  5. 'Our Situation Won’t Change Unless Delivery Platforms Address Pay Security'

Entertainment News

  1. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  2. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  3. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  4. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  5. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Mass Protests And Imminent US Strike: Biggest Existential Challenge For Iran?

  2. Venezuela Frees Several Americans After Maduro’s Capture By US Forces

  3. Bangladesh Interim Leader Yunus Warns Of ‘Flood Of Misinformation’ Ahead Of Elections

  4. Trump's New Tantrum: India Hit With 75 Per Cent Tariffs Over Iran Trade

  5. Outlook Explainer: Trump’s 25% Iran Tariff Ultimatum, What It Means For India and Global Trade

Latest Stories

  1. Kuki-Zo Groups Set Preconditions For Talks, Reiterate Demand For UT With Legislature Before Govt Formation

  2. Jaishankar-Rubio Meeting: Can India Trust The United States?

  3. Iran On The Cusp Of Executing Young Protestor Erfan Soltani, Trump Reacts

  4. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  5. Shahid Kapoor’s O’ Romeo Faces Legal Dispute As Hussain Ustara’s Daughter Seeks Damages

  6. UP Public Healthcare Set For AI-led Workflow As POCT Group Expands Digitisation

  7. Parasakthi Team Joins PM Narendra Modi In Celebrating Pongal 2026 In Delhi | Check Out Pics And Videos

  8. GATE Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Hall Ticket from gate2026.iitg.ac.in