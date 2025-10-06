Porto Vs Benfica LIVE Score, Liga Portugal 2025-26: Porto Aim 8th Straight Win

Porto Vs Benfica LIVE Score, Liga Portugal 2025-26 X/FCPorto

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the eighth matchday clash in the Liga Portugal where FC Porto host Benfica at the Estádio do Dragão on Sunday, October 6. Porto are currently leading the league table with seven wins in their seven outings. Porto have conceded just once so far in the league. Benfica too are without a defeat so far in the top division but they have faced two stalemates. Benfica were also humbled by Chelsea in the Champions League. They face a stern challenge in an unbeaten Porto. Follow live coverage of the match below.

LIVE UPDATES