Lille Vs Paris Saint Germain LIVE Score, Ligue 1 2025-26: PSG Look To Reclaim Lead

Lille Vs Paris Saint Germain LIVE Score, Ligue 1 2025-26: Follow live scores and updates from the LIV vs PSG football match at the French Ligue 1 matchday 7

Lille Vs Paris Saint Germain LIVE Score, Ligue 1 2025-26
Lille Vs Paris Saint Germain LIVE Score, Ligue 1 2025-26 Photo: AP
Lille Vs Paris Saint Germain LIVE Score, Ligue 1 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Lille vs Paris Saint-Germain clash in the sixth matchday of the French Ligue 1 taking place at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday, October 5. Fresh off a win over Barcelona in the Champions League, PSG will look to reclaim their lead in the league. Marseille overtook PSG with a win in their seventh game but even a draw would suffice for the Parisiens to get on top. Lille, meanwhile, are looking to shrug off back-to-back defeats in the league. Which team will come out on top? Follow updates below
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Lille vs Paris Saint-Germain clash in the sixth matchday of the French Ligue 1 taking place at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Sunday, October 5.

