Porto Vs Sporting CP Live Streaming, Liga Portugal: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

Porto vs Sporting CP Live Streaming, Liga Portugal 2025-26: Know all about the Matchday 21 fixture at Estadio do Dragao, including preview, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Porto vs Sporting CP live streaming Liga Portugal 2025-26 matchday 21
File photo Porto players. | Photo: X/FCPorto
  • Porto host Sporting CP at Estadio do Dragao in Liga Portugal on Monday

  • Porto and Sporting CP have tight head-to-head records

  • Know where, where to watch Porto vs Sporting CP match live

FC Porto host Sporting CP at the Estadio do Dragao in a Matchday 21 fixture of the Liga Portugal 2025-26 on Monday, with just four points differentiating the top two sides in the league table.

Porto remain top of the Liga Portugal table, but their advantage was cut after a surprise 2-1 away defeat to Casa Pia. That defeat ended their unbeaten league run, but the Dragons remain unbeaten at home in the league this season.

Francesco Farioli’s side have dropped just two points at the Dragao, scoring 19 goals and conceding just two.

Sporting CP arrive in Porto sitting in second, knowing that a win would tighten the title race. Since their only league defeat of the season – a 2-1 loss to Porto in Lisbon in August – Sporting have won 13 of their next 16 league matches. The only points dropped in that stretch came via draws against Braga, Benfica and Gil Vicente.

The Lions are also unbeaten away from home in the league this season, winning eight of their 10 away fixtures. However, they have not won a league match away to Porto since April 2016. Still, four of their last five league visits to the Dragao have ended in draws.

Porto vs Sporting CP: Head-To-Head Records

Porto and Sporting have faced each other 254 times in competitive matches. Porto hold a head-to-head advantage with 94 wins, while Sporting have won 86 times. 74 games have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was on August 30, 2025, where Porto won 2-1 away to Sporting in the Liga Portugal.

Porto vs Sporting CP, Liga Portugal 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Porto vs Sporting CP, Liga Portugal 2025-26 match being played?

The Porto vs Sporting CP, Liga Portugal 2025-26 match will be played at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto on Monday, February 9, 2026. In India, the match will kick off at 2:15 AM IST on February 10.

Where to watch the Porto vs Sporting CP, Liga Portugal 2025-26 match live?

Fans in Portugal can watch the Porto vs Sporting CP, Liga Portugal 2025-26 match live on Sport TV1 and Sport TV Multiscreen. However, the match will not be shown live online or on TV in India.

Published At:
