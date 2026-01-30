Porto 3-1 Rangers Highlights, UEFA Europa League: Mora, Moura Score As Dragons Seal Last 16 Spot

Porto vs Rangers Highlights, UEFA Europa League 2025-26: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Europa League Matchday 8 fixture at Estadio do Dragao, as Porto beat Rangers 3-1 on January 29, 2026

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Porto vs Rangers live score UEFA Europa League 2025-26 matchday 8
Porto players celebrate after Francisco Moura scored their second goal during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Rangers FC in Porto, Portugal, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
Catch the highlights of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 8 fixture between FC Porto and Rangers at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto on Thursday, January 29, 2026. Porto sealed their place in the top eight with a 3-1 win over Rangers. The Scottish side stunned the home crowd early when Djeidi Gassama headed in after just six minutes. However, Porto equalised in the 27th minute through Rodrigo Mora's clinical strike. Just nine minutes later, Francisco Moura struck to put Porto ahead, and the turnaround was completed before half-time when Emmanuel Fernandez inadvertently deflected the ball into his own net. Rangers improved in the second half and enjoyed more of the ball, but could not test Diogo Costa. With the win, Porto earned automatic qualification to the round of 16. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Porto vs Rangers football match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Porto’s match against Rangers at Estadio do Dragao. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Porto vs Rangers

  • Series: UEFA Europa League 2025-26

  • Venue: Estadio do Dragao, Porto

  • Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

  • Time: 1:30 AM IST

  • Live Streaming: SonyLIV

  • Live Telecast: -

Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: When To Watch?

Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: Porto Playing XI

Starting XI: Diogo Costa; Alberto Costa, Jan Bednarek, Jakub Kiwior, Francisco Moura; Victor Froholdt, Alan Varela, Rodrigo Mora; William Gomes, Samu Aghehowa, Pepe.

Bench: Claudio Ramos (gk), Joao Costa (gk), Zaudi Sanusi, Dominik Prpic, Martim Fernandes, Gabriel Bras, Stephen Eustaquio, Gabri Veiga, Pablo Rosario, Borja Sainz, Deniz Gul, Andre Miranda.

Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: Rangers Playing XI

Starting XI: Jack Butland; James Tavernier, Emmanuel Fernandez, Nasser Djiga, Max Aarons; Nicolas Raskin, Mohammed Diomande, Jayden Meghoma; Djeidi Gassama, Youssef CHermiti, Findlay Curtis.

Bench: Liam Kelly (gk), Kieran Wright (gk), Arran Kerr, John Souttar, Alexander Smith, Thelo Aasgaard, Oliver Antman, Joshua Gentles, Bojan Miovski, Mikey Moore, Lewis Stewart.

Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: KO | POR 0-0 RAN

Referee Jasper Vergoote blows his whistle, and Rangers get the match underway at Estadio do Dragao.

Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: 6' POR 0-1 RAN

Gassama has put Rangers ahead at Esadio do Dragao!! Brilliant work from Curtis, who played an inch-perfect ball from the right flank. Gassama heads it past Costa to put the visitors ahead. A really poor start from the Dragons.

Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: 27' POR 1-1 RAN

Porto have found the equaliser through Mora!! Brilliant link-up play from the hosts after Mora wins posession at the halfway line. Mora plays it to Varela, who tees up Gomes. The latter cuts inside and then plays it across for Mora to have a shot from close range, giving the goalkeeper no chance.

Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: 36' POR 2-1 RAN

Porto have taken the lead for the first time, with Moura finding the back of the net. Tavernier fails to clear a simple ball forward by Bednarek, and the ball hits his body to fall loose right inf ront of goal. Moura, in the right place at the right time, pokes it past Butland.

Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: 41' POR 3-1 RAN

It goes bad to worse for Rangers as Fernandez's own goal increases the lead for the home side. Gomes played a terrific cross from the right looking for Bednarek. However, it hits Fernandez at the near post and goes past Butland.

Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: HT | POR 3-1 RAN

Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: 2nd Half | POR 3-1 RAN

The referee gets the second half underway at Estadio do Dragao. One change at the break by Rangers, with Souttar replacing Meghoma.

Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: 75' POR 3-1 RAN

A much improved performance from Rangers in the second half. The visitors have had almost 60% of the ball and five shots, but they have not been able to test Costa as much as they would have liked. 15 more minutes for them to get something out of this contest.

Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: FT | POR 3-1 RAN

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Inching Towards Victory; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

  3. SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

  4. 'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

  5. IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s 103 And Arshdeep Singh’s Five-Wicket Haul Lead India To 46-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  4. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Gadkari Hails Sunetra Pawar After Deputy CM Oath

  3. Union Budget 2026: Finance Commission and Southern States’ Discomfort, Explained

  4. Two Decades of Gender Budgeting—What It Gets Right And Where It Falls Short

  5. TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

  2. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  3. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  4. Wagner Moura To Star In Lisandro Alonso’s Remake Of Taste Of Cherry By Abbas Kiarostami

  5. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Highlights, UFC 325: Australian Wins Featherweight Title In Sydney

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus