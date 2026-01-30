Porto 3-1 Rangers Highlights, UEFA Europa League: Mora, Moura Score As Dragons Seal Last 16 Spot

Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Porto’s match against Rangers at Estadio do Dragao. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.
Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Porto vs Rangers
Series: UEFA Europa League 2025-26
Venue: Estadio do Dragao, Porto
Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
Time: 1:30 AM IST
Live Streaming: SonyLIV
Live Telecast: -
Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: When To Watch?
Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: Porto Playing XI
Starting XI: Diogo Costa; Alberto Costa, Jan Bednarek, Jakub Kiwior, Francisco Moura; Victor Froholdt, Alan Varela, Rodrigo Mora; William Gomes, Samu Aghehowa, Pepe.
Bench: Claudio Ramos (gk), Joao Costa (gk), Zaudi Sanusi, Dominik Prpic, Martim Fernandes, Gabriel Bras, Stephen Eustaquio, Gabri Veiga, Pablo Rosario, Borja Sainz, Deniz Gul, Andre Miranda.
Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: Rangers Playing XI
Starting XI: Jack Butland; James Tavernier, Emmanuel Fernandez, Nasser Djiga, Max Aarons; Nicolas Raskin, Mohammed Diomande, Jayden Meghoma; Djeidi Gassama, Youssef CHermiti, Findlay Curtis.
Bench: Liam Kelly (gk), Kieran Wright (gk), Arran Kerr, John Souttar, Alexander Smith, Thelo Aasgaard, Oliver Antman, Joshua Gentles, Bojan Miovski, Mikey Moore, Lewis Stewart.
Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: KO | POR 0-0 RAN
Referee Jasper Vergoote blows his whistle, and Rangers get the match underway at Estadio do Dragao.
Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: 6' POR 0-1 RAN
Gassama has put Rangers ahead at Esadio do Dragao!! Brilliant work from Curtis, who played an inch-perfect ball from the right flank. Gassama heads it past Costa to put the visitors ahead. A really poor start from the Dragons.
Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: 27' POR 1-1 RAN
Porto have found the equaliser through Mora!! Brilliant link-up play from the hosts after Mora wins posession at the halfway line. Mora plays it to Varela, who tees up Gomes. The latter cuts inside and then plays it across for Mora to have a shot from close range, giving the goalkeeper no chance.
Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: 36' POR 2-1 RAN
Porto have taken the lead for the first time, with Moura finding the back of the net. Tavernier fails to clear a simple ball forward by Bednarek, and the ball hits his body to fall loose right inf ront of goal. Moura, in the right place at the right time, pokes it past Butland.
Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: 41' POR 3-1 RAN
It goes bad to worse for Rangers as Fernandez's own goal increases the lead for the home side. Gomes played a terrific cross from the right looking for Bednarek. However, it hits Fernandez at the near post and goes past Butland.
Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: HT | POR 3-1 RAN
Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: 2nd Half | POR 3-1 RAN
The referee gets the second half underway at Estadio do Dragao. One change at the break by Rangers, with Souttar replacing Meghoma.
Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: 75' POR 3-1 RAN
A much improved performance from Rangers in the second half. The visitors have had almost 60% of the ball and five shots, but they have not been able to test Costa as much as they would have liked. 15 more minutes for them to get something out of this contest.