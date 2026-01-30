Porto 3-1 Rangers Highlights, UEFA Europa League: Mora, Moura Score As Dragons Seal Last 16 Spot

Porto players celebrate after Francisco Moura scored their second goal during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Rangers FC in Porto, Portugal, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira

Catch the highlights of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Matchday 8 fixture between FC Porto and Rangers at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto on Thursday, January 29, 2026. Porto sealed their place in the top eight with a 3-1 win over Rangers. The Scottish side stunned the home crowd early when Djeidi Gassama headed in after just six minutes. However, Porto equalised in the 27th minute through Rodrigo Mora's clinical strike. Just nine minutes later, Francisco Moura struck to put Porto ahead, and the turnaround was completed before half-time when Emmanuel Fernandez inadvertently deflected the ball into his own net. Rangers improved in the second half and enjoyed more of the ball, but could not test Diogo Costa. With the win, Porto earned automatic qualification to the round of 16. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Porto vs Rangers football match right here.

29 Jan 2026, 10:41:52 pm IST Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: Welcome! Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Porto's match against Rangers at Estadio do Dragao. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

29 Jan 2026, 10:47:04 pm IST Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Porto vs Rangers

Series: UEFA Europa League 2025-26

Venue: Estadio do Dragao, Porto

Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Time: 1:30 AM IST

30 Jan 2026, 12:47:13 am IST Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: Porto Playing XI Starting XI: Diogo Costa; Alberto Costa, Jan Bednarek, Jakub Kiwior, Francisco Moura; Victor Froholdt, Alan Varela, Rodrigo Mora; William Gomes, Samu Aghehowa, Pepe. Bench: Claudio Ramos (gk), Joao Costa (gk), Zaudi Sanusi, Dominik Prpic, Martim Fernandes, Gabriel Bras, Stephen Eustaquio, Gabri Veiga, Pablo Rosario, Borja Sainz, Deniz Gul, Andre Miranda.

30 Jan 2026, 12:47:13 am IST Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: Rangers Playing XI Starting XI: Jack Butland; James Tavernier, Emmanuel Fernandez, Nasser Djiga, Max Aarons; Nicolas Raskin, Mohammed Diomande, Jayden Meghoma; Djeidi Gassama, Youssef CHermiti, Findlay Curtis. Bench: Liam Kelly (gk), Kieran Wright (gk), Arran Kerr, John Souttar, Alexander Smith, Thelo Aasgaard, Oliver Antman, Joshua Gentles, Bojan Miovski, Mikey Moore, Lewis Stewart.

30 Jan 2026, 01:33:11 am IST Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: KO | POR 0-0 RAN Referee Jasper Vergoote blows his whistle, and Rangers get the match underway at Estadio do Dragao.

30 Jan 2026, 01:39:19 am IST Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: 6' POR 0-1 RAN Gassama has put Rangers ahead at Esadio do Dragao!! Brilliant work from Curtis, who played an inch-perfect ball from the right flank. Gassama heads it past Costa to put the visitors ahead. A really poor start from the Dragons.

30 Jan 2026, 02:00:17 am IST Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: 27' POR 1-1 RAN Porto have found the equaliser through Mora!! Brilliant link-up play from the hosts after Mora wins posession at the halfway line. Mora plays it to Varela, who tees up Gomes. The latter cuts inside and then plays it across for Mora to have a shot from close range, giving the goalkeeper no chance.

30 Jan 2026, 02:09:21 am IST Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: 36' POR 2-1 RAN Porto have taken the lead for the first time, with Moura finding the back of the net. Tavernier fails to clear a simple ball forward by Bednarek, and the ball hits his body to fall loose right inf ront of goal. Moura, in the right place at the right time, pokes it past Butland.

30 Jan 2026, 02:13:56 am IST Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: 41' POR 3-1 RAN It goes bad to worse for Rangers as Fernandez's own goal increases the lead for the home side. Gomes played a terrific cross from the right looking for Bednarek. However, it hits Fernandez at the near post and goes past Butland.

30 Jan 2026, 02:38:01 am IST Porto vs Rangers LIVE Score: 2nd Half | POR 3-1 RAN The referee gets the second half underway at Estadio do Dragao. One change at the break by Rangers, with Souttar replacing Meghoma.