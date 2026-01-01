Porto Vs Benfica LIVE Score, Taca De Portugal Quarter-Final: Dragons Host Eagles In 259th O Classico

Porto vs Benfica LIVE Score, Taca de Portugal: Head-To-Head
Total matches: 258
Porto wins: 102
Benfica wins: 93
Draws: 63
The last time they faced each other was on October 5, with the match ending in a goalless draw.
Porto vs Benfica LIVE Score, Taca de Portugal: Benfica Playing XI
Starting XI: Anatoliy Trubin; Amar Dedic, Antonio Silva (c), Tomar Araujo, Samuel Dahl; Fredrik Aursnes, Richard Rios; Gianluca Prestianni, Leandro Barreiro, Sidny Lopes Cabral; Vangelis Pavlidis.
Bench: Diogo Ferreira (gk), Goncalo Oliveira, Joao Fonseca, Enzo Barrenechea, Georgiy Sudakov, Manu Silva, Andreas Schjelderup, Franjo Ivanovic, Joao Rego.
Porto vs Benfica LIVE Score, Taca de Portugal: Porto Playing XI
Starting XI: Diogo Costa (c); Martim Fernandes, Jan Bednarek, Thiago Silva, Jakub Kiwior; Victor Froholdt, Pablo Rosario, Gabriel Veiga; Pepe, Samuel Aghehowa, Borja Sainz.
Bench: Claudio Ramos (gk), Alberto Costa, Dominik Prpic, Alan Varela, Rodrigo Mora, Stephen Eustaquio, Deniz Gul, Oskar Pietuszewski, William Gomes.
Porto vs Benfica LIVE Score, Taca de Portugal: Live Streaming Details
The Porto vs Benfica, Taca de Portugal match will not be streamed or televised live on any platforms in India. In Portugal, fans can watch the match live on Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP 1, RTP Africa, and RTP Play. Read our detailed POR vs BEN live-streaming guide.
Porto vs Benfica LIVE Score, Taca de Portugal: Match Details
Fixture: Porto vs Benfica
Series: Taca de Portugal 2025-26 quarter-final
Venue: Estadio do Dragao, Porto
Date: Tuesday, January 15, 2026
Time: 2:15 AM IST (January 16)
Porto vs Benfica LIVE Score, Taca de Portugal: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the O Classico in the Taca de Portugal, with Porto facing off against Benfica for a place in the semi-finals. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.