Porto Vs Benfica LIVE Score, Taca De Portugal Quarter-Final: Dragons Host Eagles In 259th O Classico

Porto vs Benfica Live Score, Taca de Portugal 2025-26 Quarter-final. | Photos: X

Welcome to the live coverage of the Taca de Portugal 2025-26 quarter-final match between FC Porto and SL Benfica at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday, January 14. It’s the 259th edition of the O Classico, one of Europe’s fiercest rivalries, with a place in the semi-finals of the Portuguese Cup at stake. Porto have been in superb form, winning seven consecutive matches across all competitions. They reached this stage by thrashing Famalicao 4-1 in December. Benfica, meanwhile, are under pressure, suffering a League Cup semi-final defeat against Braga. Jose Mourinho’s side need to win to keep their only hope of silverware alive. Follow the Porto vs Benfica Taca de Portugal quarter-final live scores and updates right here.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Jan 2026, 01:41:54 am IST Porto vs Benfica LIVE Score, Taca de Portugal: Head-To-Head Total matches: 258

Porto wins: 102

Benfica wins: 93

Draws: 63 The last time they faced each other was on October 5, with the match ending in a goalless draw.

15 Jan 2026, 01:29:41 am IST Porto vs Benfica LIVE Score, Taca de Portugal: Benfica Playing XI Starting XI: Anatoliy Trubin; Amar Dedic, Antonio Silva (c), Tomar Araujo, Samuel Dahl; Fredrik Aursnes, Richard Rios; Gianluca Prestianni, Leandro Barreiro, Sidny Lopes Cabral; Vangelis Pavlidis. Bench: Diogo Ferreira (gk), Goncalo Oliveira, Joao Fonseca, Enzo Barrenechea, Georgiy Sudakov, Manu Silva, Andreas Schjelderup, Franjo Ivanovic, Joao Rego. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sport Lisboa e Benfica (@slbenfica)

15 Jan 2026, 01:29:41 am IST Porto vs Benfica LIVE Score, Taca de Portugal: Porto Playing XI Starting XI: Diogo Costa (c); Martim Fernandes, Jan Bednarek, Thiago Silva, Jakub Kiwior; Victor Froholdt, Pablo Rosario, Gabriel Veiga; Pepe, Samuel Aghehowa, Borja Sainz. Bench: Claudio Ramos (gk), Alberto Costa, Dominik Prpic, Alan Varela, Rodrigo Mora, Stephen Eustaquio, Deniz Gul, Oskar Pietuszewski, William Gomes. View this post on Instagram A post shared by FC Porto (@fcporto)

15 Jan 2026, 01:23:08 am IST Porto vs Benfica LIVE Score, Taca de Portugal: Live Streaming Details The Porto vs Benfica, Taca de Portugal match will not be streamed or televised live on any platforms in India. In Portugal, fans can watch the match live on Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP 1, RTP Africa, and RTP Play. Read our detailed POR vs BEN live-streaming guide.

15 Jan 2026, 12:45:20 am IST Porto vs Benfica LIVE Score, Taca de Portugal: Match Details Fixture: Porto vs Benfica

Series: Taca de Portugal 2025-26 quarter-final

Venue: Estadio do Dragao, Porto

Date: Tuesday, January 15, 2026

Time: 2:15 AM IST (January 16)