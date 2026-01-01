Porto Vs Benfica LIVE Score, Taca De Portugal Quarter-Final: Dragons Host Eagles In 259th O Classico

Porto vs Benfica Live Score, Taca de Portugal 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Follow the play-by-play updates from the O Classico match at Estadio do Dragao on January 14, 2026

Porto vs Benfica Live Score Taca de Portugal 2025-26 quarter-final O Classico
Porto vs Benfica Live Score, Taca de Portugal 2025-26 Quarter-final. | Photos: X
Welcome to the live coverage of the Taca de Portugal 2025-26 quarter-final match between FC Porto and SL Benfica at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday, January 14. It’s the 259th edition of the O Classico, one of Europe’s fiercest rivalries, with a place in the semi-finals of the Portuguese Cup at stake. Porto have been in superb form, winning seven consecutive matches across all competitions. They reached this stage by thrashing Famalicao 4-1 in December. Benfica, meanwhile, are under pressure, suffering a League Cup semi-final defeat against Braga. Jose Mourinho’s side need to win to keep their only hope of silverware alive. Follow the Porto vs Benfica Taca de Portugal quarter-final live scores and updates right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Porto vs Benfica LIVE Score, Taca de Portugal: Head-To-Head

  • Total matches: 258

  • Porto wins: 102

  • Benfica wins: 93

  • Draws: 63

The last time they faced each other was on October 5, with the match ending in a goalless draw.

Porto vs Benfica LIVE Score, Taca de Portugal: Benfica Playing XI

Starting XI: Anatoliy Trubin; Amar Dedic, Antonio Silva (c), Tomar Araujo, Samuel Dahl; Fredrik Aursnes, Richard Rios; Gianluca Prestianni, Leandro Barreiro, Sidny Lopes Cabral; Vangelis Pavlidis.

Bench: Diogo Ferreira (gk), Goncalo Oliveira, Joao Fonseca, Enzo Barrenechea, Georgiy Sudakov, Manu Silva, Andreas Schjelderup, Franjo Ivanovic, Joao Rego.

Porto vs Benfica LIVE Score, Taca de Portugal: Porto Playing XI

Starting XI: Diogo Costa (c); Martim Fernandes, Jan Bednarek, Thiago Silva, Jakub Kiwior; Victor Froholdt, Pablo Rosario, Gabriel Veiga; Pepe, Samuel Aghehowa, Borja Sainz.

Bench: Claudio Ramos (gk), Alberto Costa, Dominik Prpic, Alan Varela, Rodrigo Mora, Stephen Eustaquio, Deniz Gul, Oskar Pietuszewski, William Gomes.

Porto vs Benfica LIVE Score, Taca de Portugal: Live Streaming Details

The Porto vs Benfica, Taca de Portugal match will not be streamed or televised live on any platforms in India. In Portugal, fans can watch the match live on Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP 1, RTP Africa, and RTP Play. Read our detailed POR vs BEN live-streaming guide.

Porto vs Benfica LIVE Score, Taca de Portugal: Match Details

  • Fixture: Porto vs Benfica

  • Series: Taca de Portugal 2025-26 quarter-final

  • Venue: Estadio do Dragao, Porto

  • Date: Tuesday, January 15, 2026

  • Time: 2:15 AM IST (January 16)

Porto vs Benfica LIVE Score, Taca de Portugal: Welcome!

Hello, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the O Classico in the Taca de Portugal, with Porto facing off against Benfica for a place in the semi-finals. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
