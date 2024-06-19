Football

POR Vs CZE, UEFA Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Euros History With Portugal Start

Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name into European Championship history on Tuesday after becoming the first player to feature in six different editions of the tournament

Cristiano Ronaldo made European Championship history on Tuesday
Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name into European Championship history on Tuesday after becoming the first player to feature in six different editions of the tournament. (More Football News)

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was named in Roberto Martinez's starting XI as Portugal started their Euro 2024 campaign against Czechia in Leipzig.

Having appeared at every Euros since his 2004 debut, Ronaldo is the first to register six tournament outings in the 64-year history of UEFA's top international competition.

Ronaldo also equalled the record for the most consecutive European Championship appearances made for a nation, featuring in all 18 of Portugal's matches since the Euro 2008 quarter-final.

Only Leonardo Bonucci, for Italy between 2012 and 2021, can match that feat – but no player comes near the 39-year-old's scoring record on the European stage.

Since 1972, Ronaldo has managed 20 goal contributions at the Euros (14 goals, six assists), more than double any other player – France's Michel Platini is second on 10 (nine goals, one assist).

Yet there was more history for another Portugal player in Martinez's line-up.

Veteran centre-back Pepe is just the second player to appear in as many as 20 games at the European Championship finals after Ronaldo (26).

That pair are the first and third oldest players to play at this competition's finals, too, as well as being the oldest two outfielders, with Pepe aged 41 years and 113 days and Ronaldo at 39 years and 134 days.

