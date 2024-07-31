Brazil's all-time leading goal-scorer Marta walked off the football pitch in tears as the icon footballer was shown a straight red in their 2-0 defeat to Spain in the Olympic women's football tournament. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Marta, who will hang up her boots from international football this year, was sent off for her high-footed tackle against her Spanish opponent in their group stage game in Bordeaux.
Brazil was playing for a spot in the quarterfinals in France.
Better known just by her first name, Marta Vieira da Silva has scored a record 119 goals in 200 international appearances with Brazil. In addition to her six Olympics, she has also played in six women’s World Cups.
She has the record for most World Cup goals with 17. She has 13 Olympic goals, one away from matching fellow Brazilian Cristiane’s record.
(With AP inputs)