Football

Peru Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group A, Matchday 2

Here is how you can watch Peru Vs Canada Group A, Matchday 2 at Copa America 2024 in India and in other places of the world

AP/Miguel Martinez
Peru Vs Canada live streaming Photo: AP/Miguel Martinez
info_icon

Peru and Canada clash with each other as matchday 2 begins on Tuesday (Wednesday IST) in the Copa America 2024. (More Football News)

Peru held on for a goalless draw in their opening match against Chile while Canada were handed a 2-0 drubbing by Argentina in the tournament opener.

Here is how you can watch Peru Vs Canada Group A, Matchday 2 at Copa America 2024 in India and in other places of the world.

Lionel Messi impressed for Argentina - null
ARG Vs CAN, Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Magic 'Awful' For Canada, But Amazing To Witness, Says Jesse Marsch

BY Stats Perform

When to watch Peru Vs Canada Group A, Matchday 2 at Copa America 2024?

The Peru Vs Canada Group A, Matchday 2 at Copa America 2024 will be played on Tuesday, June 26 at Children's Mercy Park, Kansas at 3:30 am IST.

Where to watch Peru Vs Canada Group A, Matchday 2 at Copa America 2024 game?

As of now, there is no broadcast or streaming of the Copa America 2024 in India.

However, you can click HERE to check where Copa America is being aired or streamed in different parts of the world.

Squads

Peru

  • Goalkeepers: 1-Pedro Gallese (Orlando City), 12-Carlos Caceda (Melgar), 21-Diego Romero (Universitario).

  • Defenders: 2-Luis Abram (Atlanta United), 17-Luis Advíncula (Boca), 15-Miguel Araujo (Portland Timbers), 22-Alexander Callens (AEK Atenas), 6-Marcos López (Feyenoord), 4-Anderson Santamaría (Atlas), 19-Oliver Sonne (Silkeborg), 5-Carlos Zambrano (Alianza Lima), 3-Aldo Corzo (Universitario)

  • Midfielders: 16-Wilder Cartagena (Orlando City), 13-Jesús Castillo (Gil Vicente), 8-Sergio Peña (Malmo), 23-Piero Quispe (Pumas), 10-Christian Cueva (Free agent).

  • Forwards: 18-André Carrillo (Al Qadisiya), 14-Gianluca Lapadula (Cagliari), 11-Bryan Reyna (Belgrano), 26-Franco Zanelotto (Alianza Lima), 7-Andy Polo (Universitario), 25-Joao Grimaldo (Sporting Cristal), 20-Edison Flores (Universitario), 24-José Rivera (Universitario), 9-Paolo Guerrero (César Vallejo).

Canada

  • Goalkeepers: 16-Maxime Crépeau (Portland Timbers), 18-Thomas McGill (Brighton), 1-Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)

  • Defenders 15-Moïse Bombito (Colorado Rapids), 13-Derek Cornelius (Malmö), 19-Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), 3-Luc de Fougerolles (Fulham), 26-Kyle Hiebert (St. Louis), 2-Alistair Johnston (Celtic), 22-Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), 4-Kamal Miller (Portland Timbers)

  • Midfielders: 20-Ali Ahmed (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), 24-Mathieu Choinière (CF Montréal), 7-Stephen Eustáquio (Porto), 8-Ismaël Koné (Watford), 21-Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), 6-Samuel Piette (CF Montreal).

  • Forwards: 11-Theo Bair (Motherwell), 17-Tajon Buchanan (Inter), 10-Jonathan David (Lille), 5-Junior Hoilett (Aberdeen), 9-Cyle Larin (Mallorca), 23-Liam Millar (Basel), 25-Tani Oluwaseyi (Minnesota United FC), 12-Jacen-Russell Rowe (Columbus Crew), 14-Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Teenager Gets 10-Year Jail Term For Sexually Assaulting 4-Year-Old In Odisha
  2. Jailed Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid Forced To Sit Out Oath Ceremony Of 18th Lok Sabha
  3. ‘Are You Defending Lt Governor?’: Supreme Court Rebukes Delhi Authority Over Tree Cutting
  4. Top News Stories June 24: From Kashmiri To Telugu, MPs Take Oaths In Various Languages
  5. Arvind Kejriwal Bail: After Setback In SC, Delhi High Court To Announce Verdict On June 25
Entertainment News
  1. Amitabh Bachchan Is Working On Mobile Platform To Connect With And See Fans From Across Locations
  2. Margot Robbie's Husband Says He Spends '24 Hours A Day' With The 'Barbie' Star
  3. Three Superstar Divas Of Yore Relive Their Part In Kashmir
  4. Chloe Bailey Shares Reason Why She Is Categorised As An R&B Artiste
  5. Akshay Kumar Joins Mumbai’s Tree Plantation Drive To Honour His Parents
Sports News
  1. Scottie Scheffler Breaks Multiple Records In Latest PGA Tour Triumph At Travelers Championship
  2. IND Vs AUS, ICC T20 WC 2024: India Beat Australia By 24 Runs, Qualify For Semi-Finals - As It Happened
  3. Sports News June 24 Highlights: Dominant India Crush Australia By 24 Runs, Book Semi-Final Berth; IND’s Squad For Tour Of Zimbabwe Announced
  4. Peru Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group A, Matchday 2
  5. Argentina Vs Chile Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Messi In Action At Copa America 2024 Group A, Matchday 2
World News
  1. Joe Biden 'Deeply Disturbed' After Texas Woman Tries To Drown 3-Year-Old Palestinian-American Child
  2. Haiti Gang Violence: Kenyan Police Leave For Controversial Deployment In UN-Led Force
  3. 'No Religious Minority Safe': Pakistan Defence Minister Makes Big Claim Amid Increased Mob Lynchings
  4. With Over 90% Muslims, Why Did Tajikistan Ban The Hijab? Explained
  5. Pirates Of The Caribbean Actor Tamayo Perry Dies In Shark Attack In Hawaii | What You Should Know About Shark Attacks In US
Latest Stories
  1. Buxar's New MP Sudhakar Singh: A Crusader For Agricultural Reforms
  2. NEET-UG 2024: From Arrests In Bihar To Delhi Link, Paper Leak Probe Gets Deeper | Top Points
  3. Priyanka Jarkiholi: The Millennial MP
  4. Geniben Thakor: Breaking Ground As Gujarat’s Lone Congress MP
  5. Brazil Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1
  6. Sports News June 24 Highlights: Dominant India Crush Australia By 24 Runs, Book Semi-Final Berth; IND’s Squad For Tour Of Zimbabwe Announced
  7. Top News Stories June 24: From Kashmiri To Telugu, MPs Take Oaths In Various Languages