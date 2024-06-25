Peru Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group A, Matchday 2

Peru and Canada clash with each other as matchday 2 begins on Tuesday (Wednesday IST) in the Copa America 2024. (More Football News)
Peru held on for a goalless draw in their opening match against Chile while Canada were handed a 2-0 drubbing by Argentina in the tournament opener.
Here is how you can watch Peru Vs Canada Group A, Matchday 2 at Copa America 2024 in India and in other places of the world.
When to watch Peru Vs Canada Group A, Matchday 2 at Copa America 2024?
The Peru Vs Canada Group A, Matchday 2 at Copa America 2024 will be played on Tuesday, June 26 at Children's Mercy Park, Kansas at 3:30 am IST.
Where to watch Peru Vs Canada Group A, Matchday 2 at Copa America 2024 game?
As of now, there is no broadcast or streaming of the Copa America 2024 in India.
However, you can click HERE to check where Copa America is being aired or streamed in different parts of the world.
Squads
Peru
Goalkeepers: 1-Pedro Gallese (Orlando City), 12-Carlos Caceda (Melgar), 21-Diego Romero (Universitario).
Defenders: 2-Luis Abram (Atlanta United), 17-Luis Advíncula (Boca), 15-Miguel Araujo (Portland Timbers), 22-Alexander Callens (AEK Atenas), 6-Marcos López (Feyenoord), 4-Anderson Santamaría (Atlas), 19-Oliver Sonne (Silkeborg), 5-Carlos Zambrano (Alianza Lima), 3-Aldo Corzo (Universitario)
Midfielders: 16-Wilder Cartagena (Orlando City), 13-Jesús Castillo (Gil Vicente), 8-Sergio Peña (Malmo), 23-Piero Quispe (Pumas), 10-Christian Cueva (Free agent).
Forwards: 18-André Carrillo (Al Qadisiya), 14-Gianluca Lapadula (Cagliari), 11-Bryan Reyna (Belgrano), 26-Franco Zanelotto (Alianza Lima), 7-Andy Polo (Universitario), 25-Joao Grimaldo (Sporting Cristal), 20-Edison Flores (Universitario), 24-José Rivera (Universitario), 9-Paolo Guerrero (César Vallejo).
Canada
Goalkeepers: 16-Maxime Crépeau (Portland Timbers), 18-Thomas McGill (Brighton), 1-Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)
Defenders 15-Moïse Bombito (Colorado Rapids), 13-Derek Cornelius (Malmö), 19-Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), 3-Luc de Fougerolles (Fulham), 26-Kyle Hiebert (St. Louis), 2-Alistair Johnston (Celtic), 22-Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), 4-Kamal Miller (Portland Timbers)
Midfielders: 20-Ali Ahmed (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), 24-Mathieu Choinière (CF Montréal), 7-Stephen Eustáquio (Porto), 8-Ismaël Koné (Watford), 21-Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), 6-Samuel Piette (CF Montreal).
Forwards: 11-Theo Bair (Motherwell), 17-Tajon Buchanan (Inter), 10-Jonathan David (Lille), 5-Junior Hoilett (Aberdeen), 9-Cyle Larin (Mallorca), 23-Liam Millar (Basel), 25-Tani Oluwaseyi (Minnesota United FC), 12-Jacen-Russell Rowe (Columbus Crew), 14-Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville).