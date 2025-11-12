Russia Vs Peru Live Streaming, International Friendly: When, Where To Watch RUS Vs PER Match On TV & Online

Russia will face Peru in a friendly match on November 12
The match will be played at Gazprom Arena in Russia
Peru failed to qualify for World Cup 2026
Russia, who are barred from competing in the World Cup qualifiers due to its invasion of Ukraine, will take on Peru in a friendly encounter on November 12, 2025, at Gazprom Arena. Russia last played an international match back in November 2021 against Croatia, and since then, they have only been competing in friendlies because of the ban.
In this year, the unbeaten Russian team have played eight friendlies and have won 6 out of those 8. Peru, on the other hand, missed the chance of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup as they finished 9th in their CONMEBOL qualification. Peru haven't won a single match since their last victory over Bolivia. They even lost their last game against Chile on October 11 by 2-1.
Russia vs Peru: Head-to-Head Records
Matches: 3
Russia: 2
Peru: 0
Draw: 1
Russia vs Peru, International Friendly: Live Streaming Details
When and where will Russia vs Peru, friendly be played?
The friendly match between Russia and Peru will be played at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia at 10:30 PM, IST.
Where will the Russia vs Peru friendly be telecast and live streamed?
You can watch the live telecast of the match at MatchTV.