Pep Lijnders Joins In As New Assistant Coach At Manchester City

Pep Lijnders has been appointed as Pep Guardiola's new assistant coach at Manchester City.
Lijnders had the same role at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp and left with the German manager at the end of the 2023-24 season.
The 42-year-old took the head coach role at RB Salzburg at the start of last season but was dismissed in December.
Lijnders is joined by James French, Liverpool's former first-team opposition analyst, as a new member of Man City's backroom staff.
Director of football Hugo Viana is pleased with the additions to the team ahead of the Club World Cup.
"We are all delighted that Pepijn and James have joined our senior coaching set-up," said Viana.
"Pepijn and James have each amassed huge experience working in their individual roles over the past few years.
"Their talent, application, work ethic and all-round commitment are totally aligned with the values that underpin how Pep wants football to be played.
"And I have no doubt at all that both will prove to be very important assets for Pep and his coaching team as we prepare for the Club World Cup and then the 2025/26 season."
Man City's Club World Cup campaign starts on June 18 against Moroccan side Wydad.