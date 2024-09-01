Football

Pep Guardiola Hopeful Of Phil Foden's Return After International Break

Foden has suffered from illness in the early stages of the season, missing victories over Ipswich Town and West Ham after playing 45 minutes at Chelsea on matchday one

Phil Foden last played for Manchester City on the opening matchday
Pep Guardiola is hopeful Manchester City will have Phil Foden available after the international break, casting doubt on his chances of representing England in the Nations League. (More Football News)

Foden has suffered from illness in the early stages of the season, missing victories over Ipswich Town and West Ham after playing 45 minutes at Chelsea on matchday one.

While City have not suffered for Foden's absence, maintaining a perfect record to start the campaign, Guardiola is keen to have the 2023-24 Premier League Player of the Season available as soon as possible.

Foden scored 19 league goals and added eight assists in 2023-24, netting vital hat-tricks against Brentford and Aston Villa as City were flawless throughout the run-in.

He has been included in Lee Carsley's England squad for their upcoming fixtures against the Republic of Ireland and Finland, but Guardiola is not certain he will feature in those games. 

Asked how long City fans will have to wait to see Foden again, Guardiola said: "Hopefully not too long. Hopefully after the international break he'll be ready.

"He played against Chelsea for 45 minutes but then after he didn't feel good. He had tests and feels much better, but he still doesn't feel perfect.

"I prefer we have that time for him to recover and be fine and after, come back after the international break and be ready for those games."

City's next Premier League fixture sees them host Brentford on September 14, before they welcome Inter to the Etihad Stadium for their Champions League opener four days later.

