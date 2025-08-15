Paris Saint-Germain beat Tottenham 4-3 on penalties in the UEFA Super Cup 2025
PSG boss Luis Enrique admitted Spurs “deserved the win”, citing his side’s poor display for 80 minutes
The victory marked the 12th time in 13 years that the Champions League holders have won the Super Cup
Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique claimed Tottenham deserved to win after his side pulled off a dramatic comeback to clinch the UEFA Super Cup, having trailed 2-0.
PSG performed a smash-and-grab as they rallied from a two-goal deficit within 10 minutes late on, as second-half substitutes Lee Kang-in and Goncalo Ramos levelled the scoring to force penalties.
Following a 4-3 shoot-out win, Luis Enrique described his team’s late charge as “akin to a miracle,” after Thomas Frank’s Spurs had taken the initiative, going 2-0 up via goals from Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven either side of half-time.
In what was Frank’s first competitive game in charge of Tottenham, PSG dominated possession, with a staggering 74.1% share of the ball.
The Parisians’ triumph ensured that 12 of the last 13 editions of the UEFA Super Cup have been won by the Champions League holders.
After the match, Luis Enrique was openly gracious, immediately asking reporters: “Do you think we deserved that?
“For 80 minutes, we didn’t deserve that. I think Tottenham deserved the win in the match.”
The former Barcelona coach continued: “To be honest, I think we don't deserve this trophy, because we could see the difference between a team like Tottenham, after six weeks of training, and us, after only six days.
"For 80 minutes, we tried to play our football, but there were a lot of bad passes, and we were lucky to score two goals and go to penalties.
"That's football, and for us, it's a very good moment, and I'm very happy for our fans who are always there and who haven't stopped singing and helping the team. When we were losing, they were still with us."