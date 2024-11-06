Football

PSG Vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League: Simeone Wary Of Wounded Hosts

Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have both struggled in the competition's new-look league phase, with Los Colchoneros taking three points from three matches to sit one behind PSG

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone is wary of the challenge his team will face against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, despite the French giants' Champions League travails. (More Football News)

Atletico and PSG have both struggled in the competition's new-look league phase, with Los Colchoneros taking three points from three matches to sit one behind PSG.

They have won nine of their 16 fixtures against French opposition in Europe's elite club competition but have never crossed paths with Ligue 1's most successful side.

"I didn't know that," Simeone told reporters when that face was highlighted at Tuesday's pre-match press conference. 

"We need to stay calm, compete like in every match and do our best.

"I love the way PSG play, they have a very good game, they are dynamic and are marked by their coach.

"They have young, dynamic players, who we don't know where they're going to go, and some fixed points to pin people down in defence. From there they can grow.

"They have a lot of guys moving around in different positions from midfield and they play the kind of football that Luis Enrique has always played."

Atletico are coming off two defeats against Lille (3-1) and Benfica (4-0) after they won their Champions League opener 2-1 against RB Leipzig.

"It is still early, we are just starting, the season is long and the numbers are done at the end," Simeone said.

"It is normal to be worried, but we have to wait for the objectives, to be able to give a correct opinion. It will be a tough match, that is for sure."

Atletico will face the French champions without suspended defender Jose Maria Gimenez as well as Robin Le Normand, who continues to recover after a clash of heads with Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni in their 1-1 derby draw last month.

"We have quite a few casualties in the defence," Simeone added.

"The team is competing and trying to find the tools to compete as that's what we have to do. We will try to do it in the best way with the boys who will have to come on." 

