Panama Vs Croatia LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026: Where To Watch, Prediction, H2H - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Catch the live streaming, H2H, timings, squad and other info for the FIFA World Cup 2026's Group L fixture between Panama and Croatia

England Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Images
Luka Modric (10) the captain of Croatia controlling the ball and Declan Rice (4) trying to take possession AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Croatia are the potential favourites to win this clash against Panama.

  • Both teams are clashing after facing defeat on matchday 1.

  • Th match will be held on June 24, 4:30 am (IST) at the Toronto Stadium, Canada.

Croatia and Panama head into a high-stakes Group L Matchday 2 clash knowing that defeat could leave their Round of 32 hopes hanging by a thread.

After both sides suffered opening-match setbacks, the encounter has quickly become a must-win battle for two teams desperate to get their campaigns back on track.

The Vatreni endured a frustrating start to the tournament, falling 4-2 to England despite showing flashes of their trademark quality. Croatia's experienced core struggled to contain England's attacking firepower, leaving Zlatko Dalić's side with plenty to ponder.

However, with veterans and emerging stars still capable of turning games around, Croatia remain one of the most dangerous teams outside the tournament favourites.

Panama, meanwhile, were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Ghana in their opening fixture. The Central Americans competed well throughout the contest but lacked the cutting edge required to find an equaliser.

Despite the defeat, Panama demonstrated enough resilience to suggest they could trouble Croatia if given opportunities on the counterattack.

With both teams still searching for their first points, the stakes could not be higher. Croatia will be aiming to rediscover the form that made them World Cup finalists in 2018 and semi-finalists in 2022, while Panama know a positive result would reignite their qualification hopes.

Related Content
Ghana's Caleb Yirenkyi (3) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Ghana and Panama in Toronto, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ghana's Brandon Thomas-Asante (10) celebrates with Caleb Yirenkyi (3) following their win in the World Cup Group L soccer match between Ghana and Panama in Toronto, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
England's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring his side's 4th goal during the World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Croatia in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas. - AP Photo
Bosnia players celebrate after winning a penalty shootout at the end of the World Cup qualifying playoff final soccer match between Bosnia and Italy in Zenica, Bosnia, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. - (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)

Expect a tense and fiercely contested encounter, with Croatia's experience likely giving them the edge, but Panama will be ready to fight for every ball in what could be a defining match for both nations.

Panama Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026: H2H Record

Panama and Croatia have never played each other in international football, making their FIFA World Cup match at Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada, their first historical head-to-head meeting.

Panama Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

Croatia is widely predicted to defeat Panama in their pivotal World Cup Group L match, with expert consensus heavily favoring a Croatian victory.

Given the stakes following opening-game losses for both sides, a 2-1 or 3-1 win for Croatia is the most likely outcome as their superior tournament experience and attacking depth should prevail.

Panama Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Location: Toronto, Canada

  • Stadium: Toronto Stadium

  • Date: Wednesday,24 June

  • Kick-off Time: 24/06/2026 – 4:30 am (IST)

Panama Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026: LIVE Streaming & Telecast Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

Panama Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026: Likely Starting XIs

Panama Predicted XIs:

Orlando Mosquera (GK), Andrés Andrade, José Córdoba, Jiovany Ramos, César Blackman, Yoel Bárcenas, Carlos Harvey, Amir Murillo, José Luis Rodríguez, Cecilio Waterman, Cristian Martínez

Croatia Predicted XIs:

Livaković (GK); Šutalo, Vušković, Gvardiol; Stanisic, Modrić, Kovačić, Perišić; P. Sučić, Baturina; Musa.

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