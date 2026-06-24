Panama Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup: Budimir Strikes As Vatreni End Los Canaleros’ Knockout Hopes
Croatia stayed in contention for the World Cup knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Panama in Group L, sealed by Ante Budimir’s second-half tap-in from Josip Stanisic’s cross. After a tight first half, Croatia found the breakthrough shortly after the restart, with Budimir finishing from close range just minutes after coming on. Luka Modrić, in his 200th international appearance, controlled midfield as Croatia pushed for control, while Dominik Livaković made key saves to preserve the lead, including a quick triple stop in the second half. Panama offered little in attack and were eliminated, while Croatia head into their final group game against Ghana still in qualification contention.
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