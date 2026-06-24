Panama Vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup: Budimir Strikes As Vatreni End Los Canaleros’ Knockout Hopes

Croatia stayed in contention for the World Cup knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Panama in Group L, sealed by Ante Budimir’s second-half tap-in from Josip Stanisic’s cross. After a tight first half, Croatia found the breakthrough shortly after the restart, with Budimir finishing from close range just minutes after coming on. Luka Modrić, in his 200th international appearance, controlled midfield as Croatia pushed for control, while Dominik Livaković made key saves to preserve the lead, including a quick triple stop in the second half. Panama offered little in attack and were eliminated, while Croatia head into their final group game against Ghana still in qualification contention.

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Croatia Panama WCup Soccer
Croatia's Luka Modric (10) celebrates after the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and Croatia in Toronto. | Photo: AP/Olivia White
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Panama Croatia WCup Soccer
Croatia team pose for a group photo, after defeating Panama in a World Cup Group L soccer match, in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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WCup Soccer Croatia Panama
Croatia's Luka Modric, center right, celebrates with Ivan Perisic after defeating Panama as teammates wear shirts honouring his 200th appearance for Croatia following a World Cup Group L soccer match, in Toronto. | Photo: Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
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WCup Soccer Panama Croatia
Panama's Andres Andrade (16) tries reach the ball during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and Croatia in Toronto. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
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FIFA World Cup: Croatia vs Panama
Croatia's Josip Sutalo (6) is helped with a leg cramp Panama's Cecilio Waterman (18)during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and Croatia in Toronto. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
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FIFA World Cup: Panama vs Croatia
Croatia's Ante Budimir (11) celebrates a goal against Panama during the second half of a World Cup Group L soccer match, in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
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Croatia vs Panama FIFA World Cup
Croatia's Josip Sutalo, right, and Panama's Jose Fajardo (17) vie for the ball during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and Croatia in Toronto. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
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Panama vs Croatia FIFA World Cup
A soccer fan shows off his hair dyed in Croatia's signature red-and-white checkerboard pattern while marching to the stadium for the team's World Cup group-stage match against Panama, in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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FIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia Vs DR Congo
Croatia's Mateo Kovacic (8) and Panama's Jose Fajardo (17) vie for the ball during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and Croatia in Toronto. | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
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FIFA World Cup 2026: DR Congo vs Colombia
Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera (22) stops Croatia's Marco Pasalic (24) as Panama's Michael Amir Murillo (23) looks on during the second half of a World Cup Group L soccer match, in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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Croatia vs Panama FIFA World Cup 2026
Croatia's Ante Budimir (11) heads the ball as Panama's Jose Cordoba (3) defends during the second half of a World Cup Group L soccer match, in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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Panama vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026
Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic (1) makes a save against Panama during the second half of a World Cup Group L soccer match, in Toronto. | Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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Croatia vs Panama FIFA World Cup 2026
Croatia's Marin Pongracic (3) and Panama's Cecilio Waterman (18) battle for the ball during the World Cup Group L soccer match between Panama and Croatia in Toronto, Tuesday, June 23, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
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Panama vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026
Croatia's Ante Budimir (11), Panama's Yoel Barcenas (11) and Panama's Jose Cordoba (3) vie for the ball during the second half of a World Cup Group L soccer match, in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
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Croatia Panama WCup Soccer
Croatia's fans react to the win over Panama during a World Cup Group L soccer match, in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
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