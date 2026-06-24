Panama Vs Croatia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The Vatreni Aim For A Comeback At Toronto Stadium

Croatia's Petar Musa (26), centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Croatia in Arlington. AP Photo/Jessica Tobias

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup! In a high-stakes Group L showdown, Panama take on Croatia at the Toronto Stadium today. Both teams are desperate for a breakthrough, a respite, if we may. Thomas Christiansen's Panama were left heartbroken by a stinging 0-1 loss to Ghana in their tournament opener, while Zlatko Dalic's Croatia suffered a frustrating 2-4 defeat to England. All eyes are naturally locked on Luka Modrić. The legendary 40-year-old is under immense media scrutiny following a demanding outing against the Three Lions, and he is desperate to anchor his side to a vital win to keep their World Cup dreams alive. Standing in his way are the resilient Los Canaleros. Coached by Thomas Christiansen, the underdogs showed dangerous defensive discipline against Ghana, and were mere minutes away from securing a historic point before a late collapse. Now, the team from Central America, with nothing to lose, surely enter the match sensing a historic opportunity to exploit a wounded Croatian side. Can Modrić answer his critics with a vintage masterclass to resurrect Croatia's World Cup ambitions, or will Panama escape with a smash-and-grab win? Follow the PAN vs CRO live score and updates with us.

LIVE UPDATES

24 Jun 2026, 03:38:17 am IST Panama Vs Croatia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

24 Jun 2026, 03:21:37 am IST Panama Vs Croatia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026™ Stage: Group Stage (Group L) Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM local time (EDT) on June 23 / 4:30 AM IST on June 24 Venue: Toronto Stadium (BMO Field), Toronto, Ontario, Canada Referee: Pierre Atcho