Panama Vs Croatia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: The Vatreni Aim For A Comeback At Toronto Stadium

Panama Vs Croatia LIVE Football Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check real-time updates of the PAN vs CRO FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match at Toronto Stadium

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Panama Vs Croatia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026
Croatia's Petar Musa (26), centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup Group L soccer match between England and Croatia in Arlington. AP Photo/Jessica Tobias
Welcome to our live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup! In a high-stakes Group L showdown, Panama take on Croatia at the Toronto Stadium today. Both teams are desperate for a breakthrough, a respite, if we may. Thomas Christiansen's Panama were left heartbroken by a stinging 0-1 loss to Ghana in their tournament opener, while Zlatko Dalic's Croatia suffered a frustrating 2-4 defeat to England. All eyes are naturally locked on Luka Modrić. The legendary 40-year-old is under immense media scrutiny following a demanding outing against the Three Lions, and he is desperate to anchor his side to a vital win to keep their World Cup dreams alive. Standing in his way are the resilient Los Canaleros. Coached by Thomas Christiansen, the underdogs showed dangerous defensive discipline against Ghana, and were mere minutes away from securing a historic point before a late collapse. Now, the team from Central America, with nothing to lose, surely enter the match sensing a historic opportunity to exploit a wounded Croatian side. Can Modrić answer his critics with a vintage masterclass to resurrect Croatia's World Cup ambitions, or will Panama escape with a smash-and-grab win? Follow the PAN vs CRO live score and updates with us.
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Panama Vs Croatia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports network on television. For live streaming, one can catch the action on the Zee5 app and website.

Panama Vs Croatia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026™

Stage: Group Stage (Group L)

Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM local time (EDT) on June 23 / 4:30 AM IST on June 24

Venue: Toronto Stadium (BMO Field), Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Referee: Pierre Atcho

Panama Vs Croatia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!

Greetings, we are back with our FIFA World Cup 2026 live blog as Panama and Croatia face-off in the Group L match. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from Toronto Stadium.

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