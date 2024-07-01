'One Of The Best In History' – Harry Kane Lauds England's Saviour Jude Bellingham After Last-16 Heroics

Harry Kane lauded England's last-gasp hero Jude Bellingham as "one of the best in the country's history" after his stunning finish saved the Three Lions against Slovakia. (More Football News)
Bellingham crashed in an overhead kick after 94 minutes in Gelsenkirchen, levelling the last-16 clash at Euro 2024 following Ivan Schranz's first-half opener on Sunday.
Kane headed past Martin Dubrvaka just 50 seconds into extra time, the fastest such goal in Euros history, as Gareth Southgate's side scraped into a last-eight meeting with Switzerland on Saturday.
The England captain reserved special praise for Bellingham, whose finish – timed at 94 minutes and 34 seconds – marked England's latest goal in European Championship history.
"We work on so many details throughout the week, we put in a long throw late a couple of days ago and we said we might need it," Kane told ITV after the 2-1 victory at Arena AufSchalke.
"Then obviously Jude does what Jude does, what an unbelievable goal and he's kept our tournament alive.
"One of the best in our country's history, what a player he is. He works so hard for the team and there's been a lot of talk about him the last couple of days, but it shows what he can do.
"In the big moments he steps up and that's what we need, we need everyone to step up in moments and he's done that today."
England have won their last four games having conceded first at the European Championship, after losing their first six such matches.
Only France (5) have won more games after conceding first in the competition's history, and Kane says that battling aspect of England's game can only serve them well.
"That's the desire and the attitude from the boys and everyone involved," Kane added. "It looked tough for a second but you keep going.
"All I can say is incredible support, I know the fans back home would have enjoyed that, but what a win.
"That comes down to preparations, we had a lot of attacking players on the pitch and then the subs at the end were brilliant. In this competition, you have to find a way to win and we did that.
"We know we will do whatever it takes, if we have another game like this in the quarter-finals then we will do it.
"This team knows how to dig deep, we've got to be better but ultimately it's a results business so we can enjoy this."