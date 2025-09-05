Nottingham Forest News: Eliott Anderson Hopeful Of Nuno Staying On – ‘He Just Believes In Me

Elliot Anderson hoped Nuno Espirito Santo remains Nottingham Forest manager, despite conflicts with owner Evangelos Marinakis and uncertain future

  • Nuno Espirito Santo's future at Nottingham Forest is uncertain

  • Owner Evangelos Marinakis and Nuno have had a changing relationship

  • Elliot Anderson believes Nuno has positively impacted his development

Elliot Anderson hopes that Nuno Espirito Santo stays in charge of Nottingham Forest amid uncertainty over his future.

Nuno has been at odds with owner Evangelos Marinakis, with the former Wolves boss claiming their relationship has "changed", leading to speculation whether he will stay.

Last season, Forest ended up missing out on Champions League football, despite sitting in the top five for most of the campaign, finishing seventh in the Premier League, securing European football for the first time since 1995-96.

They recorded 19 wins in the top-flight in 2024-25, the joint-most by a team not to finish in the top six, along with Manchester United in 2013-14 (also seventh).

This term, they are 10th after three matches, winning one, drawing one and losing one of their games so far.

Anderson, who won the Under-21 European Championship, has been called up to the senior side for the first time and is focusing on nailing down a place in the squad, but he is hoping to link back up with Nuno when the international break is over.

"Yeah, definitely," Anderson said when asked if he hoped Nuno would still be boss. "He's been really good for me.

"I feel he's given me the freedom to go out and do what I do. He just believes in me, which is the main thing.

"He has said, 'go out and play the way you train', which has really helped me. Freedom in the team has given me the platform to do well.

"Right now, I'm just focusing on this camp and doing my best here, and then when I get back to my club, I'll be focused on my club."

Anderson has been included in Forest's Europa League squad, but record signing Omari Hutchinson has been left out, with deadline-day loan signing Oleksandr Zinchenko also omitted.

