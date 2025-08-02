NorthEast United Vs Malaysian Armed Forces FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup: When, Where To Watch Group E Match

NorthEast United start their Durand Cup title defence with a Group E clash against the Malaysian side Armed Forces FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Saturday (August 2, 2025). Watch the NorthEast United vs Armed Forces FC football match live today.
Almost a year ago to this day, at Kolkata's iconic Salt Lake Stadium, NorthEast United fought back from a 0-2 down to force a penalty shootout against record champions Mohun Bagan. Four in four attempts (4-3), and they won Asia's oldest football competition.
The Durand Cup outing will give the Highlanders a sense of purpose amid the uncertainty surrounding the Indian Super League (ISL). The country's top-tier league stands postponed due to the ongoing tussle between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL).
On the eve of the NorthEast United vs Armed Forces FC match, reports emerged that many ISL clubs have suspended operations, and a few have invoked 'force majeure'. NorthEast United, meanwhile, have their calendar marked at least for the next few weeks.
For Armed Forces FC, this is their maiden Durand Cup outing. Founded in 1920, they adopted the current moniker in 2019. By the way, the Gladiators agreed to fill in for the Indonesian Army. And they are one of the two foreign armed forces teams taking part in the 134th edition of the Durand Cup.
A regular in Malaysian domestic tournaments, Armed Forces FC were handed a 0-6 drubbing by Shillong Lajong in their first match. Rangdajied United, another Shillong outfit, will be their opponents in their Indian sojourn.
NorthEast United Vs Malaysian Armed Forces FC: Live Streaming And Telecast Details
When and where will the NorthEast United vs Malaysian Armed Forces FC match of the Durand Cup 2025 be played?
The NorthEast United vs Malaysian Armed Forces FC match of Durand Cup 2025 will be played at JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium, Jamshedpur, on August 2, 2025 (Saturday). The scheduled kick-off time is 7pm IST.
Where to live-stream NorthEast United vs Malaysian Armed Forces FC, Durand Cup 2025, Group E match?
The Durand Cup 2025, Group E match between NorthEast United and Malaysian Armed Forces FC will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.