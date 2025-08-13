Transfers: Nico Paz 'Calm And Focused' At Como Amid Speculation

The Argentina international is not giving much thought to the rumours, but did not rule out a return to Madrid down the line

Nico Paz insisted he is "calm and focused" on his career at Como after transfer speculation surrounding his future.

Paz scored eight goals and registered six assists in Serie A last season, tied third for the most direct goal contributions by a midfielder.

Christian Pulisic was the only Serie A midfielder to accumulate more expected goals (xG) than Paz's 9.3 last season, with 12.0, while the 20-year-old played the second-most league games in Europe’s top five divisions from players born in 2004 or later.

Paz joined Como from Real Madrid for a reported €6m last summer, and has gained interest from Los Blancos and Tottenham ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The Argentina international is not giving much thought to the rumours, but did not rule out a return to Madrid down the line.

"There will always be a lot of rumours, but I am calm and focused on Como," Paz told Spanish outlet SOS Fanta.

"[Como is] a great team, with good staff, and we are in a really beautiful city and environment.

"A very important season is about to start, and we can achieve great things. I can't wait to play the first match of the season to show the world what Como are capable of. I am very excited.

"You never know [about a return to Madrid]."

Paz also pointed to head coach Cesc Fabregas as one of the key reasons behind his decision to continue with Como, believing he can continue to grow under the Spaniard's guidance.

"It is crucial for players our age to join a team where the coach believes in you," Paz added.

"Where you are a necessity for the coach and not just an asset to the club. I learn a lot from him; he was one of the best players in the world, and he is someone who helps me a lot to continue growing and make the most of this important stage of my career."

