Alexander Isak’s late strike punished a wasteful Tottenham Hotspur display as Newcastle United emerged 2-1 winners in an enthralling encounter at St. James’ Park. (More Football News)
The hosts took the lead against the run of play in the 37th minute as Harvey Barnes struck inside the box to give the Magpies a half-time advantage.
After dominating for much of the game, Spurs were gifted their just rewards in the second half as substitute Brennan Johnson saw his effort turned home by Dan Burn.
But Isak struck the decisive blow 12 minutes from time with a simple finish to hand Eddie Howe’s side another victory on home soil this term.
Newcastle’s triumph sees them maintain their unbeaten start to the season and go fourth in the early standings, meanwhile, Spurs sit 10th, just inside the top half.
Data Debrief: Isak off the mark in smash and grab
Newcastle were largely second best in the encounter, registering just nine shots compared to Spurs' 20, with Isak notching the decisive blow in the contest.
Since the start of last season, the Swede has scored 15 Premier League goals at St. James’ Park, with only Erling Haaland (18 at Etihad Stadium) and Cole Palmer (16 at Stamford Bridge) scoring more at a single venue in that time.
It was the Magpies' 26th Premier League victory over Tottenham, their joint-most against a single opponent in the competition (also 26 v Aston Villa), and they have now won their first two home matches of a league season for the first time since the 2009-10 Championship campaign.
Spurs, however, have now lost four of their last six away Premier League games (W1 D1), more than their first 15 on the road under Ange Postecoglou combined (W6 D6 L3).