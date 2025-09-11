Newcastle United Vs Wolves Preview, Premier League: Prediction, Head-To-Head Record, Players To Watch

Howe’s side were held to a goalless draw away at Leeds United last time out, and have failed to score in two of their three games so far this season

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe urges understanding
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Newcastle signed Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa to hit the ground running following their moves late on in the transfer window

  • Alexander Isak finally left the Magpies shores to sign for Liverpool

  • Wolves have shipped eight goals across their three league games so far this season

Eddie Howe has high hopes for his latest signings, but called for “understanding” ahead of Newcastle United’s game against Wolves on Saturday.

Howe’s side were held to a goalless draw away at Leeds United last time out, and have failed to score in two of their three games so far this season.

However, with the Alexander Isak transfer saga now concluded, the Magpies will be looking to their new signings Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa to hit the ground running following their moves late on in the transfer window.

But Howe has urged fans to be patient with Newcastle's new attackers, as they bid to record their first win of the campaign.

“There will be a period of adjustment so we all have to be very understanding of that. It is difficult for players to just come in,” Howe said.

Of Woltemade, who played for Germany over the international window, Howe said: “He has not had a pre-season with us and I love every player to experience that because your learning is a lot quicker.

“He is very good technically. He is very good around the box, he scores goals and I think that will translate.”

Related Content
Related Content

Discussing the impact Isak’s drawn-out transfer had on his side, Howe added: “I don’t think every squad would have been able to blank it out and carry on and make the team grow from the experience. That is always the challenge. We have to be better for what happened and not succumb to it.”

Wolves have shipped eight goals across their three league games so far this season, conceding three against Everton in a 3-2 defeat in their last Premier League outing.

Transfer deadline day saw activity at Molineux, but perhaps not the flurry of movement Wolves fans would have been hoping for, with just the one incoming in the form of Tolu Arokodare from Genk.

After overseeing a run of six consecutive wins during the business end of the 2024-25 season, Vitor Pereira has now failed to lead his side to a win in seven Premier League games, losing six of those.

“In this moment, I cannot change a lot because it’s time to understand clearly the ideas, especially for the players that are arriving,” Pereira said.

“But I believe in the future I want to switch the positions because I like the players who can play not just in one position, but more than one position. It can give us different movements.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Newcastle – Nick Woltemade

Woltemade will become the fourth German to represent Newcastle in the Premier League, joining the ranks of Dietmar Hamann, Loris Karius, and Malick Thiaw.

He netted five goals in his last seven appearances for Stuttgart across all competitions, and was a star at the Under-21 Euros in the summer.

In fact, only eight players scored more goals than Woltemade in the Bundesliga during the 2024-25 season, with his total reaching 17 in all tournaments.

Wolves – Tolu Arokodare

Tolu was the joint top scorer in the Belgian Pro League for the 2024-25 season, netting 21 goals for Genk.

He also led the league in total shots with 158. With 44 goal involvements in 95 league appearances in Belgium, the Wolves faithful will be hoping the Nigerian international can alleviate the goalscoring burden placed on Jorgen Strand Larsen, who was a target for Newcastle last month.

MATCH PREDICTION: NEWCASTLE WIN

Wolves have managed only one victory in their last 22 top-flight away trips to Newcastle (seven draws and 14 defeats), with that win coming 2-1 in December 2018 under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Across 43 top-division visits to St James’ Park, Wolves have kept just two clean sheets, with those achieved as far back as 1899 and 1974.

Newcastle have scored in all 20 of their Premier League games against Wolves. The only longer such scoring runs in the competition are Arsenal against West Brom (26) and Arsenal against Wolves (22).

Despite failing to win any of their opening three league matches this season (two draws and one defeat), Newcastle have faced only 18 shots, fewer than any other team. This is the lowest total faced in the first three matches since Manchester City allowed only 15 in the 2021-22 season.

Against Wolves specifically, Newcastle have lost only two of their 20 Premier League meetings (seven wins and 11 draws), which equates to a defeat percentage of 10% – their lowest loss rate against any opponent they have faced at least 20 times.

Meanwhile, Wolves have spent 81.5% of their league campaign so far in a losing position, with only Aston Villa also above 50% (57.1). Newcastle’s own most notable game state statistic is that they have spent 79.6% of this season drawing.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Newcastle – 64.9%

Draw – 18.8%

Wolves - 16.2%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Supreme Court Rejects Urgent Plea Against IND Vs PAK Match

  2. Suryakumar Yadav And Spirit Of Cricket: SKY Joins Legacy Of Captains After India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Match

  3. Pakistan Vs Oman Preview, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Seek Opening Win Against OMA Before India Showdown

  4. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Match 3

  5. Asia Cup 2025: SKY's Withdrawing Of Appeal Against UAE Does Not Go Down Well With Aakash Chopra

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  2. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  4. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Voter Rights to Beedi: Bihar’s Political Discourse Takes A Sharp Turn

  2. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  3. The Missing Bench: The Stark Gender Divide That Plagues India’s Courtrooms

  4. Doda Tense After Arrest Of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, Restrictions Extended To Bhaderwah

  5. Delhi Court Orders TV News Anchor To Pay ₹10,000 In Defamation Case

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Nepal Unrest: Death Toll Rises, Army Extends Leave For Gorkha Soldiers; Thousands Of Prisoners Escape Jails

  2. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

  3. France Erupts In Violence: 200 Arrested As Protesters Clash With Police

  4. Outlook Replug: How To Really Change The Narrative On Suicide

  5. Israel Targets Hamas leaders In Qatar; Blasts Rock Doha

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 11, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Sagittarius, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Breaking Down The Walls, Bringing Girls Back To School 

  3. J&K Floods Wipe Out Paddy Crops, Apple Orchards, Leaving Growers Devastated

  4. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

  5. 'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh

  6. French Safran And DRDO Team Up To Deliver India’s First Indigenous Jet Engine

  7. Nepal Army Chief Steps In; Former Chief Justice Agrees To Lead As Interim Head

  8. Rahul Gandhi Slams Bihar Government Over Police Baton-Charge On Protesters