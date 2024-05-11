Newcastle signed off from St James’ Park this season with a 100 per cent record of scoring in every home game this season - the first time they have achieved that feat in the Premier League era. (More Football News)
However, the Magpies could only muster a 1-1 draw against Brighton on Saturday, leaving their hopes of securing a top-six finish hanging in the balance.
Newcastle remain unbeaten at home in the Premier League since the start of February (W4 D4), with this point being the ninth they have rescued from a losing position at home in that time - the second most of any team over that period (behind only Tottenham on 12).
Sixth spot looks like the highest they can finish as they try to keep Chelsea and Manchester United at bay in the race for European qualification, as Tottenham need just one point from their final two games to guarantee fifth and still have faint hopes of catching fourth-placed Aston Villa.
Eddie Howe told BBC Sport after the match: "If you're not going to win the game, the draw for us is really important.
"I think it could be a valuable point for us. It was a tough game, we knew it would be, as Brighton are always difficult opponents.
"I don't think we hit the heights we needed to win it but, if anyone was going to, I thought it would be us.
"It was a poor goal [to concede] from us. We did start well and were progressive. Out of nothing, they take the lead. I'm just disappointed with our product around the box and there probably weren't enough clear-cut chances.
"Without a doubt the scene, the environment created by the supporters [has contributed to good home record].
"Even when Brighton scored they got right behind the team but we just couldn't find that winning goal. This season the crowd have taken it to another level. They have made this place a really difficult place to play."
Brighton put up a valiant effort in what was a cauldron of noise, but the Seagulls were unable to make their attacks count.
Since beating Sheffield United 5-0 in February, Brighton have struggled in front of goal, scoring just six goals, and never more than once in each of the 11 games that have followed.
On this occasion, Brighton led through Joel Veltman but Sean Longstaff reacted quickly to turn in an equaliser on the stroke of half-time.
With top scorer Joao Pedro out for the last games of the season through injury, Danny Welbeck and Julio Enciso were the main attacking Brighton threats, though neither could beat Martin Dubravka.
"My conclusion is it was a fair result," said De Zerbi, who is targeting a top-10 finish. "We could have won the game or lost the game.
"We suffered too much, especially in the second half, especially when the substitutions for us are two young players.
"I am very proud for the performance, and we would like to finish the season in the first 10 places. All the problems we [have had] this season, it is a great result.
"It is important the point, especially in this stadium. I think St James' Park is the best stadium in the Premier League. I have twice been in this stadium and both times it was an incredible atmosphere.
"It is important now that we have two home games, and we want to make our fans happy."
Newcastle have matches against Manchester United and Brentford next week.
Brighton will also face United, concluding their campaign against Erik ten Hag’s men after they play Chelsea on Wednesday.