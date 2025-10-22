Newcastle United 3-0 Benfica, UEFA Champions League: Pope Gets Assist As Barnes Double Seals Easy Win For Magpies

Nick Pope's brilliant distribution led to Harvey Barnes' goal, securing Newcastle United's 3-0 UEFA Champions League win over Benfica at St. James' Park on October 21

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Newcastle United vs Benfica match report UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 3
Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope, second left, celebrates with teammates after assisting Harvey Barnes to score during the UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Newcastle, in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England, Tuesday Oct. 21, 2025. | Photo: AP/Richard Sellers
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Newcastle United won 3-0 against Benfica in UEFA Champions League

  • Nick Pope registered an unusual assist for Newcastle United

  • His throw led to Harvey Barnes scoring in the 70th minute

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope registered an unusual assist during their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 3 fixture against Benfica at St. James' Park on Tuesday, October 21. Pope's quick thinking, involving a throw launched past the halfway line, directly led to Harvey Barnes' goal and helped Newcastle secure an important 3-0 victory.

In the 70th minute, Pope gathered a cross and spotted Newcastle substitute Harvey Barnes in open space near the halfway line. The England international goalkeeper ran to his area’s edge, then lobbed the ball overarm into Benfica’s half, precisely into Barnes’ path.

Benfica defender Antonio Silva attempted to cover but was unable to cut out the goalkeeper’s ambitious pass. Barnes advanced and placed a low shot into the corner, giving Newcastle a 2-0 lead in the 70th minute. Teammates then mobbed Pope in his area, as most of the celebrations were reserved for him.

Manager Eddie Howe Reacts

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, speaking with a smile, shared his thoughts on the assist. "I'm not sure I can take too much credit for that," he said. "We are working on certain things with Nick on his distribution – throwing is a big strength of his, actually, we've been working on that – but I wouldn't say that's necessarily what we've worked on. Of course distribution is so important in the modern game."

Related Content
Related Content

Anthony Gordon opened the scoring for the Magpies against their Portuguese opponent, who were coached by Jose Mourinho. Barnes then netted his second goal of the match, wrapping up an impressive win for Newcastle at their home stadium.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: ENG-W Maintain Solid Start Despite Losing Three Wickets

  2. PAK Vs SA 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Pakistan Close In On South Africa’s Lead After Gritty Fightback

  3. Asia Cup Trophygate: BCCI Vs PCB Showdown Looms At ICC Meeting

  4. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Three Teams, One Spot - Who Will Reach Semis?

  5. South Africa Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup: Who Won Yesterday In SA-W Vs PAK-W Match?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Extension Of Article 371 To Ladakh Emerges A Key Solution Ahead Of MHA Talks

  2. In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

  3. Does Ladakh’s Unrest Signal The Next Stage Of India’s Democratic Erosion?

  4. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  5. Delhi Air Quality Deteriorates To ‘Very Poor’ After Diwali Fireworks, AQI Touches 344

Entertainment News

  1. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  2. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  3. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  4. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  5. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  2. Trump Threatens 155% Tariffs On China If Trade Deal Not Finalised By November 1

  3. Hindi Scholar Francesca Orsini Denied Entry into India Despite Valid Visa

  4. US Clarifies $100,000 H-1B Fee Will Not Apply To Existing Visa Holders Or Students Already In The Country

  5. India Restores Full Embassy Status in Kabul, Reaffirms Commitment to Afghanistan’s Development

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Elections: PM Modi To Launch Campaign On October 24 With Four Rallies By Month-End

  2. Australia Vs England Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch AUS-W Vs ENG-W Match

  3. Inside Maharashtra's Rural Education State Neglect: Crumbling Roofs, Teacher Shortage

  4. The Gen Z Effect: Can Old Politics Survive A Young Bihar?

  5. The Valley’s Silence Begins Young On Kashmir's College Campuses

  6. South Africa Vs Pakistan Highlights, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Rain Plays Spoiler But SA-W Still Emerge Victorious

  7. Trump Cancels Putin Summit To Avoid 'Wasted Meeting' On Ukraine

  8. CPI's D Raja Expresses Confidence In Mahagathbandhan's Bihar Victory, Predicts National Ripple Effect