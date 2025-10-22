Newcastle United 3-0 Benfica, UEFA Champions League: Pope Gets Assist As Barnes Double Seals Easy Win For Magpies

Newcastle United won 3-0 against Benfica in UEFA Champions League
Nick Pope registered an unusual assist for Newcastle United
His throw led to Harvey Barnes scoring in the 70th minute
Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope registered an unusual assist during their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 3 fixture against Benfica at St. James' Park on Tuesday, October 21. Pope's quick thinking, involving a throw launched past the halfway line, directly led to Harvey Barnes' goal and helped Newcastle secure an important 3-0 victory.
In the 70th minute, Pope gathered a cross and spotted Newcastle substitute Harvey Barnes in open space near the halfway line. The England international goalkeeper ran to his area’s edge, then lobbed the ball overarm into Benfica’s half, precisely into Barnes’ path.
Benfica defender Antonio Silva attempted to cover but was unable to cut out the goalkeeper’s ambitious pass. Barnes advanced and placed a low shot into the corner, giving Newcastle a 2-0 lead in the 70th minute. Teammates then mobbed Pope in his area, as most of the celebrations were reserved for him.
Manager Eddie Howe Reacts
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, speaking with a smile, shared his thoughts on the assist. "I'm not sure I can take too much credit for that," he said. "We are working on certain things with Nick on his distribution – throwing is a big strength of his, actually, we've been working on that – but I wouldn't say that's necessarily what we've worked on. Of course distribution is so important in the modern game."
Anthony Gordon opened the scoring for the Magpies against their Portuguese opponent, who were coached by Jose Mourinho. Barnes then netted his second goal of the match, wrapping up an impressive win for Newcastle at their home stadium.
(With AP Inputs)