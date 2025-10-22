Newcastle United 3-0 Benfica, UEFA Champions League: Pope Gets Assist As Barnes Double Seals Easy Win For Magpies

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope, second left, celebrates with teammates after assisting Harvey Barnes to score during the UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Newcastle, in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England, Tuesday Oct. 21, 2025. | Photo: AP/Richard Sellers

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope, second left, celebrates with teammates after assisting Harvey Barnes to score during the UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Newcastle, in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England, Tuesday Oct. 21, 2025. | Photo: AP/Richard Sellers