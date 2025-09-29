Newcastle United 1-2 Arsenal, Premier League: Gabriel Completes Dramatic St. James' Park Turnaround

Gabriel Magalhaes powered in from a 96th-minute corner to lift Arsenal into second and within two points of leaders Liverpool

Gabriel Magalhaes
Gabriel Magalhaes celebrates his dramatic winning goal
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Gabriel Magalhaes scored a late winner to hand Arsenal all three points

  • Liverpool had lost to Palace 1-2 on weekend's Premier League clash

  • Magpies had earlier scored via Nick Woltemade header

Gabriel Magalhaes' 96th-minute header guided Arsenal to a 2-1 comeback win at Newcastle United, as they took advantage of Liverpool's first dropped points of the season.

Having seen Liverpool's perfect start to their Premier League title defence halted by Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace, Arsenal rallied for a huge win.

It looked as though they would lose 1-0 on Tyneside for the third successive Premier League campaign when Nick Woltemade put Newcastle ahead in the 34th minute.

Woltemade nodded Sandro Tonali's inviting cross into the bottom-left corner, with Gabriel's appeals for a foul by the towering German falling upon deaf ears.

Having made two wonderful saves to deny Eberechi Eze in the first half, Nick Pope made another excellent stop when he turned Jurrien Timber's 59th-minute header around the post.

With Arsenal growing increasingly desperate, Mikel Arteta introduced Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard for Riccardo Calafiori and Martin Zubimendi, and both substitutes were crucial to their turnaround.

Merino glanced Declan Rice's in-swinging cross against the far post and in with six minutes of the 90 remaining, but Arsenal did not settle for a point.

Deep into stoppage time, Pope was caught in no man's land from Odegaard's corner, with Gabriel steaming in to head home and clinch a huge win for Arteta's men.

They sit second in the table, just two points adrift of leaders Liverpool, while Newcastle are down in 15th with six points from six matches, having only beaten bottom club Wolves.

Data Debrief: Late show for Arsenal as corners come good again

Gabriel's goal was timed at 95 minutes and 45 seconds, making it Arsenal's second-latest winner in an away Premier League game on record (since 2003-04).

Their only later winner on the road came in December 2023, when Rice struck against Luton Town after 96 minutes and 23 seconds.

Arsenal were caught out from a Newcastle corner in the first half, with Woltemade becoming the sixth Newcastle player to score in his first two Premier League home games for the club, after Moussa Sissoko (2013), Papiss Cisse (2012), Carlos Daniel Cordone (2000), Alan Shearer (1996) and Les Ferdinand (1995).

But they made a pair of set-pieces count late on, with Merino's equaliser also coming from a corner after Rice worked a dead ball short to improve the angle.

Arsenal scored their 35th and 36th goals from corners in the Premier League since the start of 2023-24, which is 15 more than any other side in this period (21 for Chelsea and Tottenham).

