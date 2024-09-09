Football

Nations League: Tedesco 'Still Hurt' By France Defeat At Euros 2024

Domenico Tedesco says Belgium are still hurting after their Euro 2024 exit to France as they prepare to meet them in the Nations League on Monday

Domenico-Tedesco-Belgium
Belgium head coach, Domenico Tedesco
info_icon

Domenico Tedesco says Belgium are still hurting after their Euro 2024 exit to France as they prepare to meet them in the Nations League on Monday. (More Football News)

Belgium suffered a 1-0 defeat to France in the round of 16 at the Euros, conceding an 85th-minute Jan Vertonghen own goal to send them crashing out after a poor tournament.

It was a tight affair when the sides met in July, with both only managing two shots on target, though France's came from 19 overall attempts compared to Belgium's five.

And Tedesco would rather forget about that meeting as he targets a more positive result this time around.

"At the European Championship, it was a close one against France. We could have won too,” Tedesco told reporters.

"France were a bit better, they deserved to win, but we also had our chances. It would be a lie if I said that match is forgotten. It still hurts. I often think about the European Championship, but you also must look ahead.

"Looking back is not always the best solution. We have to be ambitious; it's been a long time since we beat France in a competitive match with commitment. Let us perform well, and then the rest will follow."

Tedesco also admitted that Belgium over-prepared for that meeting with France, with their adjustments to the game plan proving detrimental.

"The last match at the European Championship was different from the one now, it was a knockout match," he added.

"We learned that we adjusted our own plans a bit too much then. You always have to analyse your opponent, but we adjusted excessively."

