Napoli 1-0 Lecce, Serie A: No Criticism From Conte For His Team After Another Slender Win

Antonio Conte refused to criticise his Napoli players after they laboured to another hard-fought win against one of Serie A's lesser lights on Saturday. (More Football News)
One week after beating Empoli 1-0, the Partenopei overcame 19th-placed Lecce by the same scoreline as Giovanni Di Lorenzo scored on the rebound in the 73rd minute.
Napoli are now unbeaten in their last eight league games, winning seven and drawing one, their best run since February 2023, when they went on to win the Scudetto.
Despite a series of flat attacking displays, they are five points clear of nearest rivals Inter ahead of the Nerazzurri's clash with Juventus on Sunday, and Conte refused to criticise their performances when speaking to DAZN.
"I have little to reproach the team today. I look at the statistics that can mean all or nothing, but today we had great ball possession and 16 corners," Conte said.
"They defended in an organised way, but we attacked. When you attack and don't score, then a bit of nervousness can take over.
"I calmed them down, because you have to have the maturity and patience to keep going, move the ball around and create chances to score."
Calmness is what is required according to Conte, especially against teams who set up to stop Napoli playing, with Lecce adopting a defence-first approach after losing 6-0 to Fiorentina last time out.
"We did what we had to, we dominated from start to finish. I can't ask more of the players looking at the statistics from the game," Conte said at his post-match press conference.
"I can ask that when the teams close down you have to have patience and calm. I'm happy because they are very difficult games.
"The standings don't reflect fairly on Lecce, I wish them the best and I'm sure they will get salvation."
Napoli midfielder Frank Anguissa gave an insight into Conte's reaction after a scoreless first half.
"He didn't shout. He told us to continue playing as we know how, and to remain calm," Anguissa told DAZN.
"It's always difficult playing against a team that defends so low. I'm happy for Di Lorenzo and for the squad."