Football

Napoli 1-0 Lecce: Giovanni Di Lorenzo Takes Partenopei Five Points Clear In Serie A

Lecce, despite their lowly position and dismal run of recent results, were far from outplayed by the league leaders but fell to their fourth successive defeat and remain second from bottom in the standings with five points

Giovanni-di-lorenzo-Celebrates-Leece
Giovanni Di Lorenzo celebrates after scoring against Lecce.
info_icon

A second-half goal from Giovanni Di Lorenzo was enough to earn Napoli a 1-0 win over struggling Lecce on Saturday, stretching their lead at the Serie A summit. (More Football News)

Di Lorenzo, who had a goal disallowed in the first half, bundled the ball into the net in the 73rd minute after his initial effort had been saved, and it proved enough to take all three points at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Lecce, despite their lowly position and dismal run of recent results, were far from outplayed by the league leaders but fell to their fourth successive defeat and remain second from bottom in the standings with five points.

The home side's only real chance in the opening 45 minutes came close to half-time when Cyril Ngonge's effort from distance brought a save from Wladimiro Falcone, while Lecce's Federico Baschirotto also had a header saved by Alex Meret.

Napoli finally found a way through when Scott McTominay's header from a corner was parried away by Falcone and, while the keeper also got a hand to Di Lorenzo's first attempt from the rebound, Napoli's captain scrambled home at the second time of asking. 

Antonio Conte faces his first club, Lecce, this weekend - null
Lecce Vs Napoli: Boss Antonio Conte Braced For Emotional Reunion

BY Stats Perform

Lecce tried to push forward in search of an equaliser but a side who have scored just three league goals all season never seriously threatened Meret's goal and Napoli, while again far from convincing, earned the all-important three points.

Data Debrief: Partenopei rearguard driving title bid

Napoli were far from free-flowing on Saturday, but as has been the case on several occasions already this season, a solid defensive performance provided the basis for a victory.

They have kept five clean sheets in their last six league matches, as many as they managed in their previous 34.

Antonio Conte's men are now unbeaten in their last eight league games (seven wins, one draw), their best run since February 2023, when they went on to win the Scudetto.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. United States Vs Nepal Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston: When, Where To Watch
  2. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI Live Streaming, Preview: All You Need To Know About IND-W Vs NZ-W Match
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group D Day 1: Harshit's Fiery Start Watered Down By Sumit's 120 For Assam
  4. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group C Day 1: Karnataka Spinners Bundle Out Bihar For 143 Runs
  5. Ranji Trophy, Group A Round 3 Day 1: Mumbai Post 248/6 Against Tripura; Baroda Skittle Odisha For 193
Football News
  1. Napoli 1-0 Lecce: Giovanni Di Lorenzo Takes Partenopei Five Points Clear In Serie A
  2. Aston Villa 1-1 AFC Bournemouth: Evanilson Earns Last-Gasp Draw In Premier League
  3. Las Palmas 1-0 Girona: Alex Munoz Secures Shock Win For Hosts In La Liga
  4. Everton 1-1 Fulham: Beto Earns Point With Stoppage-Time Equaliser In EPL
  5. Augsburg 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Alexis Claude-Maurice Double Seals Comeback Win In Bundesliga
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  2. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  3. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  4. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  5. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  2. Congress Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Full List
  3. India-US Mobility, Migration Cooperation Leads To Deportation Of 'Illegal' Indian Nationals
  4. 'LAC Agreement Doesn't Mean Everything Is Solved': EAM Jaishankar Explains India-China Ties
  5. After Yamuna River, Toxic Foam Grapples Keralavalapalli Dam Water
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Pakistan Appoints New Chief Justice Through Controversial 26th Amendment
  2. Philippines: Tropical Storm Trami Kills Over 100, Rescue Operations Underway For Missing And Stranded People
  3. From Saudi Arabia To United States: World Reacts To Israel’s Strikes On Iran
  4. Readers Cancel Subscription, Editors Resign From The Washington Post | Here’s Why
  5. Iran: Attack On Police Convoy In Restive Southeastern Province Kills 10 Officers
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs