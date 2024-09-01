Football

Napoli 2-1 Parma: Lukaku, Anguissa Fire Antonio Conte's Men To Last-Gasp Win

With no further substitutions available to the visitors, defender Enrico Del Prato took over in goal and went close to getting his team over the line with a clean sheet intact

Romelu-Lukaku-Andre-Frank-Zambo-Anguissa-Napoli
Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa celebrates his winning goal versus Parma.
info_icon

Romelu Lukaku and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa scored in second-half stoppage time as Napoli fought back for a thrilling 2-1 victory over Parma in Serie A. (More Football News)

Newly promoted Parma, who stunned Milan last week, looked set to claim a second surprise win in as many games when Ange-Yoan Bonny won and converted a 19th-minute penalty.

The momentum of the game changed, however, when Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki was shown his second yellow card for a foul on David Neres with 15 minutes of the 90 remaining.

With no further substitutions available to the visitors, defender Enrico Del Prato took over in goal and went close to getting his team over the line with a clean sheet intact.

Romelu Lukaku has completed a permanent move from Chelsea to Napoli. - null
Romelu Lukaku Reunites With Antonio Conte At Napoli As Chelsea Exit Confirmed

BY Stats Perform

However, new signing Lukaku came off the bench to equalise for Napoli in the second minute of stoppage time, shortly after the Partenopei had seen a penalty overturned following a VAR review.

There was more drama to come at the death as Anguissa headed home in the sixth minute of stoppage time, though Napoli also had to survive one last scare as  Pontus Almqvist was denied by Alex Meret at the other end.

Data Debrief: Flying start for Lukaku

Just as Napoli's hopes seemed to be slipping away, up stepped debutant Lukaku to level with a low strike, setting the stage for the most remarkable of comeback victories.

Manchester United's new signing, Manuel Ugarte - null
Manchester United Sign Manuel Ugarte, Scott Mctominay Departs For Napoli

BY Stats Perform

Across the last five Serie A campaigns, Lukaku has 29 goals in 48 home games for Inter, Roma and Napoli. That is the fewest home games required by any player to net over 25 goals in the competition during that span.

Parma, meanwhile, were left to rue the sending-off of Suzuki, who became their first goalkeeper to see red in Serie A since Antonio Mirante against Sassuolo, back in March 2015.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bengaluru Blasters Vs Mysore Warriors, Maharaja Trophy Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test Day 3: Record-Breaking Joe Root Edges England Closer To Sri Lanka Victory
  3. Maharaja Trophy 2024: Mysore Warriors Edge Out Hubli Tigers To Enter Final
  4. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2: Five-Wicket Haul For Mehidy Hasan Miraz As BAN Dominate PAK
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Updated Squads, Live Streaming, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Julen Lopetegui Rues Missed Opportunity As West Ham Lose To Manchester City
  2. English Premier League: Jadon Sancho Given Fresh Start With Chelsea Loan Move
  3. La Liga 2024-25: Girona Confident They Can Be Contenders On All Fronts, Says Michel
  4. Bayer Leverkusen 2-3 Leipzig: Visitors Fightback Halts Unbeaten Streak For Xabi Alonso's Side
  5. Carlo Ancelotti Pleased With 'Influential' Kylian Mbappe Despite LaLiga Goal Drought
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Avoids Christopher O'Connell Upset
  2. US Open, Day 5 Women's Singles Wrap: Sabalenka, Gauff Through To Pre-QFs - In Pics
  3. US Open: Novak Djokovic Follows Carlos Alcaraz In Early Exit After 'Worst Tennis Ever Played'
  4. US Open: Sabalenka Overcomes First Set Scare To Trump Alexandrova - Data Debrief
  5. US Open, Day 5 Men's Singles Wrap: Djokovic Knocked Out; Zverev Advances - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  2. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  3. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RG Kar Rape-Murder Row: Doctor's Family Under 'House Arrest', Says Congress' Adhir Chowdhury
  2. Manipur: Kuki-Zo Community Protests At Jantar Mantar; Seeks Action Against CM Over Audio Clip
  3. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Court Sends 6 Accused To CBI Custody For 4 Days
  4. Jammu & Kashmir Elections 2024 Dates: Voting In 3 Phases On Sept 18, 25 And Oct 1, Results On Oct 8 | Full Schedule
  5. Haryana Elections 2024 Dates: Voting To Take Place On Oct 5, Results On Oct 8| Full Schedule
Entertainment News
  1. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  2. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  3. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  4. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  5. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
US News
  1. Which Is Your Fav Shape Of Fries?
  2. Which Items Customers Want Back On The Menu? | Top 10 Most-Missed Fast Food Items Revealed
  3. What Is TikTok's ‘Temple Run Challenge’— That Is Creating Chaos At Angkor Wat
  4. Dunkin' Joins The Value Meal Bandwagon With New $6 Breakfast Deal
  5. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
World News
  1. Which Is Your Fav Shape Of Fries?
  2. UK: 2 People Who Were Attacked During London's Notting Hill Carnival, Dead
  3. Afghanistan: UN To Continue Engaging Taliban Despite New Laws Restricting Women
  4. Which Items Customers Want Back On The Menu? | Top 10 Most-Missed Fast Food Items Revealed
  5. What Is TikTok's ‘Temple Run Challenge’— That Is Creating Chaos At Angkor Wat
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For September 1st To September 7th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Jammu & Kashmir: Govt Transfers 7 Police Officers Following ECI Order
  3. Ghaziabad: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Teenager, 250 Booked For Vandalism
  4. Uttarakhand: Defective Helicopter Being Lifted From Kedarnath Falls Off Mid-air Accidentally | Watch
  5. Indian Tourist Who Fell Into Sinkhole In Malaysia Remains Missing, Search Op Enters 9th Day
  6. Poor Sanitation At Boar’s Head Deli Meat Plant Linked To Listeria Outbreak, Federal Reports Reveal
  7. NASA Decides To Cut 2 Astronauts From Next Trip For Sunita Williams, Dutch Wilmore
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 31, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign