Manchester United Sign Manuel Ugarte, Scott Mctominay Departs For Napoli

Ugarte joined the Red Devils in a deal worth up to £50.5million from Paris Saint-Germain, with the option to extend his contract for a further year

Manchester United's new signing, Manuel Ugarte
Manchester United have signed Manuel Ugarte on a five-year contract, while Scott McTominay has left the club after a 22-year stay. (More Football News)

Ugarte joined the Red Devils in a deal worth up to £50.5million from Paris Saint-Germain, with the option to extend his contract for a further year.

The Uruguayan has been linked to United throughout the transfer window, with the club getting the deal through on transfer deadline day, though not in time for him to play Liverpool on Sunday.

Manchester United: Defender Jonny Evans Calls Time On His Northern Ireland Career

Ugarte had the most interceptions among PSG players in Ligue 1 last season (40), while he also contested the most duels (302, 160 successful).

"It is an incredible feeling to join a club of this magnitude; one that is admired all around the world," Ugarte said. "The project that the football leadership discussed with me is extremely exciting; Manchester United is an ambitious club, and I am an ambitious player.

"I'm someone who is so determined to succeed; I will sacrifice and give everything for my team-mates. Together we will fight to win trophies and reach the level where this club needs to be."

Earlier on Friday, McTominay completed his anticipated move to Napoli in a transfer worth €30.5m on a four-year deal.

McTominay joined the club's academy as a five-year-old and made his first-team debut in May 2017.

Europa, Conference League Draw: Man Utd Handed Mourinho Reunion; Chelsea Eye Trip To Greece

He went on to make 255 for the senior team, scoring 29 goals, including 10 last term in his most prolific season, and providing eight assists.

In a farewell message to the fans, McTominay said: "I've absolutely loved it, and I'm very, very grateful for the football club. I'm ready for a new challenge, and I'm ready to go and embrace it and take it by storm.

"I want to see Manchester United win, I want to see us do really, really well, and I'll be watching as well. Thank you for having me and I have enjoyed every minute."

Napoli have also announced the signing of McTominay's Scotland team-mate Billy Gilmour from Brighton.

Antonio Conte, who managed at Chelsea before Gilmour made his debut, pushed for the move, with the midfielder signing a five-year contract in a deal worth an initial £12m. 

