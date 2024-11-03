ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City Seal 4-2 Victory Over Kerala Blasters As Nikolaos Karelis Scores A Brace

Mumbai City defeated Kerala Blasters 4-2 to claim their second win of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season on November 3, Sunday at the Mumbai Football Arena. (Match Highlights)
(More to follow)
Mumbai City beat Kerala Blasters 4-2 in their ISL 2024-25 match on November 3, Sunday at the Mumbai Football Arena. Check the match report of the MCFC vs KBFC match here
Mumbai City defeated Kerala Blasters 4-2 to claim their second win of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season on November 3, Sunday at the Mumbai Football Arena. (Match Highlights)
(More to follow)