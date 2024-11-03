Mumbai City Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, Indian Super League: Islanders Aim To Bounce Back As Tuskers Tackle Defensive Gaps

Football

Mumbai City Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score, Indian Super League

3 November 2024
At the Mumbai Football Arena at 7:30 PM IST, an exciting clash awaits as Mumbai City hosts Kerala Blasters--a match the Islanders must win while the Tuskers can’t afford to lose. After a recent draw against Odisha FC, Mumbai will be looking to bounce back and avoid a second consecutive defeat to Kerala Blasters FC. Both teams are closely in the standings, with Kerala sitting at ninth and Mumbai just one spot above them in tenth. Mumbai City FC are struggling to break through defences lately in their season, scoring fewer than two goals in each of their last two home games. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC have not kept a clean sheet in their last ten away matches, a trend they urgently need to address and today is the perfect day. Catch the live score and updates from Mumbai City Vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 match right here
Mumbai City Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score ISL 2024-25: Head To Head 

The two teams have faced each other 20 times in the Indian Super League, with the Islanders coming out victorious in nine games, while the Blasters from Kerala have won five. Six games have ended in a draw. 

Mumbai City Vs Kerala Blasters Live Score ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming

The Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Sunday, November 3 at 7:30pm IST at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai. The match can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.

