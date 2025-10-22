Monaco Vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When And Where To Watch

Monaco will take on Tottenham Hotspur in a UEFA Champions League clash on Thursday
Monaco welcome Tottenham Hotspur at Stade Louis II for their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 league phase matchday 3 fixture on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. Watch the Monaco vs Tottenham football match live tonight.
Monaco enter the contest with one point from two matches. They were beaten 1-4 away at Club Brugge, where Ansu Fati netted a late consolation goal. However, the team from the Principality showed resilience in their second outing, coming from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Manchester City.
Erling Haaland scored both goals for the visitors, but Jordan Teze and a stoppage-time penalty from Eric Dier -- himself a former Spurs defender -- secured a point for the French outfit.
The Red and Whites recently appointed Sebastien Pocognoli, who helped Union Saint-Gilloise to the Belgian title, as head coach following the departure of Adi Hutter.
Tottenham remain unbeaten in the group. They opened with a 1-0 home win over Spanish La Liga side Villarreal, courtesy of an early own goal credited to the visiting goalkeeper, Luiz Junior.
In their second game, Thomas Frank's men settled for a draw 2-2 away to Norwegian debutants Bodo/Glimt, a result that left them with four points.
Monaco Vs Tottenham Head-To-Head Record
This marks the fifth meeting between the two sides in European competitions, with Monaco holding a slight edge, 2-1.
Their first meetings happened during the UEFA Europa League 2015-16 group stage. The Stade Louis II leg ended in a 1-1 draw, while Tottenham won the return fixture 4-1 at White Hart Lane.
They clashed again during the UEFA Champions League 2016-17 group stage, where Monaco secured identical 2-1 wins in London and at home.
Monaco Vs Tottenham Live Streaming
The Monaco Vs Tottenham UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday, October 23 at the Stade Louis II.
When will the Monaco Vs Tottenham UEFA Champions League Match start?
The Monaco Vs Tottenham UEFA Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.
How to live stream the Monaco Vs Tottenham, UEFA Champions League match in India?
Fans in India can watch the Monaco Vs Tottenham UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.
How to watch live telecast of the Monaco Vs Tottenham, UEFA Champions League match in India?
The live telecast of the Monaco Vs Tottenham UEFA Champions League match will be made available on the Sony Sports Network.