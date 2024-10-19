Mohammedan Sporting Vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online

Debutants Mohammedan Sporting Club are gearing up as they eye their first home victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) against Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday, October 20 at Kishore Bharati Krirangan. (More Sports News)
The match is crucial for Mohammedan Sporting after a tough start to the season, which has left them 11th on the table. Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, are looking to break their away-game struggles and secure win in Kolkata.
Mohammedan enter this game after a 0-3 defeat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Kolkata derby.
On the one hand, the away matches of Kerala Blasters have posed defensive challenges, as the team has let in at least one goal in each of its last nine away matches, winning just once in that stretch.
A Sunday victory would snap the pattern and make history by becoming their third consecutive win in Kolkata.
Mohammedan Sporting Vs Kerala Blasters: Head-To-Head
These two teams have met only once before, where Mohammedan SC secured a 3-0 victory over Kerala Blasters.
Mohammedan Sporting Vs Kerala Blasters: Live Streaming
When to watch the Mohammedan Sporting Vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2024-25 match?
The Mohammedan Sporting Vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Sunday, October 20 at Kishore Bharati Krirangan at 7:30pm IST.
Where to watch the Mohammedan Sporting Vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2024-25 match?
The Mohammedan Sporting Vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.