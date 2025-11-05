Gokulam Kerala Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Group C Strugglers Seek First Points

Gokulam Kerala in action against Bengaluru FC during the AIFF Super Cup 2025 match on November 3, 2025. | Photo: X/GokulamKeralaFC

Welcome to the live coverage of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group C matchday 3 fixture between Gokulam Kerala FC and Mohammedan Sporting Club at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. Both sides are on zero points, having lost both of their opening games without scoring a single goal. With no hopes of progressing to the semi-finals, the two teams will look to salvage some pride and take three points from their final match of the tournament. Follow the live scores and updates from the Gokulam Kerala vs Mohammedan SC match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

5 Nov 2025, 03:00:15 pm IST Gokulam Kerala Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Gokulam Kerala vs Mohammedan SC, Group C, Matchday 3

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Indian Football YouTube channel