Gokulam Kerala Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Group C Strugglers Seek First Points

Gokulam Kerala vs Mohammedan SC Live Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Group C matchday 3 fixture at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on November 5, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Gokulam Kerala vs Mohammedan SC live score AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group C matchday 3
Gokulam Kerala in action against Bengaluru FC during the AIFF Super Cup 2025 match on November 3, 2025. | Photo: X/GokulamKeralaFC
Welcome to the live coverage of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group C matchday 3 fixture between Gokulam Kerala FC and Mohammedan Sporting Club at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. Both sides are on zero points, having lost both of their opening games without scoring a single goal. With no hopes of progressing to the semi-finals, the two teams will look to salvage some pride and take three points from their final match of the tournament. Follow the live scores and updates from the Gokulam Kerala vs Mohammedan SC match right here.
Gokulam Kerala Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score: Match Details

  • Fixture: Gokulam Kerala vs Mohammedan SC, Group C, Matchday 3

  • Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

  • Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025

  • Time: 4:30 PM IST

  • Live Streaming: Indian Football YouTube channel

Gokulam Kerala Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good afternoon, football fans. This is the start of our live blog for the first Super Cup match of the day, with Gokulam Kerala facing Mohammedan SC. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are revealed.

