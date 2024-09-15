Football

Mohammedan SC Vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 Preview: Durand Cup Champions Take On League Newcomers

Mohammedan SC won the I-League 2023-24 campaign to earn their place in the ISL, whereas the Highlanders had finished the previous season in the top-tier at the seventh spot

mohammedan-sporting-vs-northeast-united-isl-2024-25-x
Mohammedan SC ahead of the ISL 2024-25 match against NorthEast United. Photo: X | Mohammedan SC
info_icon

Reigning Durand Cup champions NorthEast United FC will start their Indian Super League campaign by playing against the newly-promoted Mohammedan SC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan Kolkata on Monday. (Live Streaming | More Football News)

Mohammedan SC won the I-League 2023-24 campaign to earn their place in the ISL, whereas the Highlanders had finished the previous season in the top-tier at the seventh spot.

"We want to absorb the ISL experience," Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov is not putting huge expectations on his players right now.

He instead wants them to take a feel of the league, embrace a fighting spirit, and improve as they move ahead in the year.

"First, we need to make a strong team for the ISL. We understand how strong this competition is. We will be playing against many good Indian and foreign players.

"We need to take this feeling from the ISL, the experience, and we need to fight in every match, show good football for the people, and this is the most important, which inspires us to do very well in every match," Chernoshyv told the ISL.

The Highlanders are fresh from the glory of bagging the first silverware in the club's history. However, head coach Juan Pedro Benali is looking beyond that to deliver a successful ISL season.

Vinith Venkatesh is also the youngest scorer for Bengaluru FC in their ISL history. - X/bengalurufc
ISL: Bengaluru FC Beat East Bengal 1-0 Thanks To Vinith Venkatesh's Strike

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Having missed the playoffs qualification by a whisker in 2023-24, they are sure to leave no stone unturned in the coming term.

"The feeling of winning the Durand Cup was great, but it finishes 24 hours later. We cannot live with it anymore if we want to move forward. We need to forget that. It's great for the paper and the stats, but we just need to think about the next game," Benali said.

"We have our own mentality. We take every game as the finale. We are playing against a strong team, a good coach, in a very good stadium, with great fans, so we need to be smart, cool, and calm in our approach," he added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024: Anshul Kamboj's Eight-Wicket Haul Propels India C To Lead Over India B & Standings
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: Ricky Bhui's Ton Goes In Vain As India D Suffer 186-Run Defeat Against India A
  3. Bangladesh Tour Of India 2024: Najmul Hossain Shanto And Co Arrive In Chennai For First Test
  4. Who Is Saleema Imtiaz? First Pakistani Woman Nominated As An ICC International Cricket Umpire
  5. India Tour Of Australia 2024-25: Usman Khawaja Hails 'Strategic' Ravichandran Ashwin Ahead Of Test Series
Football News
  1. Kerala Blasters Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Adrian Luna Not Part Of KBFC Line-Up
  2. Mohammedan SC Vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 Preview: Durand Cup Champions Take On League Newcomers
  3. Juventus 0-0 Empoli, Serie A: Thiago Motta Laments Wasteful Attack After Draw
  4. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Still A Work In Progress, Says Coach Diego Simeone
  5. FIFA Women's Development Programme Coach Capacity Building Workshop Being Held In Kolkata - Check Venue
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  2. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  3. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
  4. Davis Cup: Novak Djokovic Keeps Serbia On Track As Casper Ruud Seals Norway Win
  5. Rafael Nadal Unsure Of Future Involvements After Laver Cup Withdrawal
Hockey News
  1. Asian Champions Hockey Trophy 2024 Semi-Final Preview: Undefeated India Take On Unpredictable South Korea
  2. Men's National Junior Hockey Champ's Day 6 Wrap: Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab Secure Victories
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Semifinals: Who Plays Whom, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. India vs Pakistan Hockey Rivalry: Head To Head Record Ahead Of Possible ACT Final Clash
  5. Pakistan Vs China Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where Semi-Final Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 15, 2024
  2. Court Sends Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal In CBI Custody Till Sept 17|Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Top Points
  3. CM Kejriwal Vows To Resign In 2 Days If People Don't Give 'Certificate Of Honesty'; Demands Early Polls In Delhi
  4. PM Modi Flags Off 6 New Vande Bharat Trains Connecting Ranchi To Several States| Check Routes & Timings
  5. Karnataka Marks International Day Of Democracy, To Form 'Historic' 2500KM-Long Human Chain
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. France Says At Least 8 People Died Trying To Cross English Channel
  2. Russia-Ukraine War: Two Killed, One Injured In Odesa In Overnight Missile Attack
  3. Middle East Tensions: Houthis Claim Drone Attack In Tel Aviv; Demand For Urgent Hostage Deal Grows
  4. Amid Western Fears Of Nuclear Plans, Iran Successfully Launches Satellite Programme
  5. Russia Warns Of 'War' As NATO Military Chair Backs Ukraine's Use Of Long-Range Missiles
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them