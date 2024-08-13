MLS Transfers: Dean Smith Wanted Jamie Vardy Reunion At Charlotte FC

Smith managed Vardy during his time in charge at Leicester City in the spring of 2023, though it was an ultimately unsuccessful period, as the Foxes were relegated to the Championship.
The ex-Aston Villa boss still hoped the 37-year-old could have been persuaded to join up with him in the United States, but Leicester’s subsequent promotion back to the Premier League ended any real hopes of a reunion.
He said: “I did text him and see if he wanted to come over to America, but I knew that was going to be hard once he took Leicester back to the Premier League."
Smith backed Vardy to shine on his return to the top flight, as long as the veteran striker is managed correctly.
“It’s just his enthusiasm for the game, he doesn’t train as much as he used to and he won’t get as many minutes as he used to, but if he’s used right, he’ll be really, really good [this season]. You saw the goals he scored in the Championship.”
Smith’s side, however, are reportedly in talks with Newcastle United over the signing of winger Miguel Almiron.
The Magpies are open to selling, but it is rumoured it would be difficult to persuade the Paraguayan to return to the United States, where he spent time at Atlanta United, winning MLS Cup before moving to St James’ Park in 2019.
Charlotte have already signed Fulham stalwart Tim Ream this summer.
The MLS transfer window closes on Wednesday.