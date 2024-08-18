Football

Mikel Arteta Makes Lionel Messi Comparison As Bukayo Saka Dazzles In Win Over Wolves

The England international created a game-high five chances and attempted five shots, a tally only matched by Havertz among all players on the pitch

Bukayo Saka starred as Arsenal started their season with a win.
Mikel Arteta compared Bukayo Saka to Lionel Messi after the winger registered a goal and an assist in Arsenal's victory over Wolves on matchday one of the Premier League season. (More Football News)

Saka saw an inswinging cross headed home by Kai Havertz for Arsenal's first goal of 2024-25, then wrongfooted Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa with a clever second-half finish to cap the Gunners' 2-0 win.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Arteta said the difficulties Saka posed to defences were reminiscent of eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi.

"With good players, it's like that, with Messi I know he's going to come here and put the ball there, but he does it all the time. You can't stop him," Arteta said.

"That's the quality of the player. You have to really understand where they are, what they need, to give them some space and let them breathe."

Arteta also hailed Saka and fellow England international Declan Rice for the attitude they have shown since the Three Lions' Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain last month.

"They went through a lot and those kids have played a lot of football in the last two years," Arteta added. 

"But when you see that willingness, that energy to say, 'I'm really, really happy to be back' and you see that is genuine, it's a good sign. 

"That's their mentality. Straight after the final, they said, 'I'm going to be ready for the first game'."

