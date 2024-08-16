Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal Must Break Records To Dethrone Manchester City, Says Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal must break records to have any chance of dethroning Premier League champions Manchester City in 2024-25. (More Football News)
Arsenal have finished second to City in each of the last two seasons, leading the table for long periods in both instances, only to fall narrowly short.
The Gunners were just two points away from ending their 20-year title drought in 2023-24, with City clinching an unprecedented fourth straight crown on the final day.
Arsenal have improved their points tally in each of their four full campaigns under Arteta to date, picking up 61 in 2020-21, 69 in 2021-22, 84 in 2022-23 and 89 last term.
The Gunners scored more goals (91) last season than in any other Premier League campaign, while their 29 goals conceded were their fewest since the Invincibles were crowned champions in 2003-04.
Asked what Arsenal must do to get over the line in 2024-25, Arteta said: "To break more of those records again and win more points, that's for sure.
"It won't be enough [last season's levels]. With the level we are competing with and every season getting harder, we are going to have to improve again for sure."
Arteta believes his players are highly motivated to go again, adding: "On the last day. I think we had a gathering together with all the club and the players said, 'we're going to do it, we want more'.
"Everyone was saying the same thing, that we're not going to stop here and we want much more. We know how we want to evolve and how the players can evolve."
As well as making David Raya's loan move permanent, Arsenal sanctioned a €45million (£38.4m) swoop for Italy centre-back Riccardo Calafiori this off-season, but he is the only new face to arrive at the Emirates Stadium ahead of 2024-25.
Arteta has refused to rule out further activity, saying: "After the season we had two objectives – the main and most important one was to make sure we are still in love with our players.
"Then, okay, if there are still opportunities in the market we will look at them. The market is open and things can happen."
Arsenal begin their 2024-25 campaign against Wolves on Saturday, having won 16 of their 18 Premier League games so far in 2024 (one draw, one loss), with their 89% win rate comfortably their best in the competition in any calendar year.
While Arsenal have started their last two Premier League campaigns with a victory, beating Crystal Palace in 2022-23 and Nottingham Forest last year, Wolves have lost their opening match in each of the last three seasons.