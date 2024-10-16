Football

Mexico 2-0 USA: Mauricio Pochettino Calls For Calm After 'Disappointing' Loss

Pochettino watched on as the Stars and Stripes fell to a 2-0 loss to Mexico at the Estadio AKRON, with Raul Jimenez and Cesar Huerta on target for the hosts

usa-mexico-football
Mauricio Pochettino has called for calm after the United States' defeat to Mexico
info_icon

Mauricio Pochettino has called for calm following his first defeat as the United States boss, insisting he needs more time to get the best out of his players. (More Football News)

Pochettino watched on as the Stars and Stripes fell to a 2-0 loss to Mexico at the Estadio AKRON, with Raul Jimenez and Cesar Huerta on target for the hosts. 

The United States struggled for large parts of the contest, managing just one shot on target from the five they attempted, ending with an expected goals (xG) total of just 0.27. 

An even bigger cause for concern was that the USMNT's xG came from Brandon Vazquez (0.12), Kristoffer Lund (0.11) and Haji Wright (0.04), all of whom started on the bench.

Mauricio Pochettino. - null
Mexico 2-0 United States: Mauricio Pochettino Faces First Defeat As USA Head Coach In Friendly

BY Stats Perform

"We all feel disappointed because I think we didn't have all the players that we wanted to have when we started," Pochettino told reporters.

"We lost some players for different reasons, and we arrived a little bit short here.

"I say thank you to the players (who were here) because they were amazing, professional and the behaviour was amazing. 

"We wanted to win. I think we need to be positive about this type of game.

"We need to play more games like this to improve the knowledge that we have.

"Give us time, let us evaluate all the players, have them, know them, and from there I will give you a better opinion about what is much more fundamental than what I see."

Pochettino understands the task at hand, with his side's win in his first game in charge against Panama the only triumph in their last six games. 

The Argentine has been tasked with leading the U.S. at the 2026 World Cup on home soil, and the latest defeat will leave him plenty to ponder ahead of the November international break. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Virat Kohli Hails AB de Villiers In Open Letter: 'You Are One Of The Greatest Players Ever'
  2. Karnataka Vs Kerala Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group C Round 2 Match
  3. Mumbai Vs Maharashtra Live Streaming Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When And Where To Watch Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane Play
  4. IPL: Pant, Axar, Kuldeep DC's Likely Retentions; Hemang Badani Front-runner To Become Coach
  5. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL Vs WI Match On TV And Online
Football News
  1. West Ham Vs Tottenham, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Indian Super League 2024-25: Kolkata Derby Awaits In January - Check Complete Second Leg Fixtures
  3. IND Vs PAK, SAFF Women's Champ's: Ashalata Devi Confident India Can Win Trophy Despite Tough Competition
  4. NorthEast United Vs Chennayin FC, ISL Preview: Marina Machans Seek To Extend Unbeaten Streak In Guwahati
  5. Thomas Tuchel: German Replaces Gareth Southgate As ENG Boss - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  2. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  3. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
  4. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One
  5. World Tennis League 2024: Kyrgios Wants To 'Shut Up' Doubters With Grand Slam Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre Approves 3% DA Hike Ahead Of Diwali | What Does That Mean
  2. Omar Abdullah 2.0: Will The ‘Lion’ Roar In ‘Caged’ Valley
  3. Omar Turns To Sheikh Abdullah For Guidance Before Taking Oath As CM
  4. J&K New Govt: Five Ministers Join UT's First Cabinet As CM Omar Abdullah Assumes Office
  5. Day In Pics: October 16, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
  2. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
  3. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  4. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
  5. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Indian Cinema
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  2. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  3. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  4. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  5. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
World News
  1. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  2. Nigeria: 90 Killed, 50 Injured In Gasoline Tanker Explosion, Say Police
  3. 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey, Tremors Felt In Syria
  4. As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Prepares To Release 'Victory Plan' | What We Know
  5. In Pakistan, Jaishankar Says 'If Good Neighbourliness Is Missing...'
Latest Stories
  1. Middle East Tensions: Iran Vows 'Regretful' Response If Israel Attacks Tehran; Strikes Kill Mayor In Lebanon
  2. Horoscope For October 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. President Of Suspended Russian Olympic Committee To Resign After Six Years In Office
  4. Saturn Retrograde: What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Day In Pics: October 15, 2024
  6. Chennai Rains: Schools, Colleges Closed Amid Red Alert; Train Services Hit As IMD Forecasts More Showers
  7. Why Are Tensions Rising Between North And South Korea?
  8. Jaishankar In Pak: Bold Entry, Handshake With PM Sharif In 1st High-Level Visit From India In Years