Mexico 2-0 USA: Mauricio Pochettino Calls For Calm After 'Disappointing' Loss

Mauricio Pochettino has called for calm following his first defeat as the United States boss, insisting he needs more time to get the best out of his players. (More Football News)
Pochettino watched on as the Stars and Stripes fell to a 2-0 loss to Mexico at the Estadio AKRON, with Raul Jimenez and Cesar Huerta on target for the hosts.
The United States struggled for large parts of the contest, managing just one shot on target from the five they attempted, ending with an expected goals (xG) total of just 0.27.
An even bigger cause for concern was that the USMNT's xG came from Brandon Vazquez (0.12), Kristoffer Lund (0.11) and Haji Wright (0.04), all of whom started on the bench.
"We all feel disappointed because I think we didn't have all the players that we wanted to have when we started," Pochettino told reporters.
"We lost some players for different reasons, and we arrived a little bit short here.
"I say thank you to the players (who were here) because they were amazing, professional and the behaviour was amazing.
"We wanted to win. I think we need to be positive about this type of game.
"We need to play more games like this to improve the knowledge that we have.
"Give us time, let us evaluate all the players, have them, know them, and from there I will give you a better opinion about what is much more fundamental than what I see."
Pochettino understands the task at hand, with his side's win in his first game in charge against Panama the only triumph in their last six games.
The Argentine has been tasked with leading the U.S. at the 2026 World Cup on home soil, and the latest defeat will leave him plenty to ponder ahead of the November international break.