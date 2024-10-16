Mauricio Pochettino suffered his first defeat in charge of the United States, losing 2-0 away to Mexico in a friendly on Tuesday. (More Football News)
For Mexico, it was their third match without defeat or even conceding a goal as they celebrated the international swansong of veteran midfielder Andres Guardado in style.
Mexico opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, when Raul Jimenez whipped a powerful free-kick past Matt Turner from distance.
The in-form Fulham man hit his shot with the perfect amount of power and height to lift it up and over the wall and find the top corner.
Jimenez continued to threaten in the first half, with long-range shots and audacious flicks, but there was little else to get excited about in the opening period.
The home side doubled their lead early in the second half after star man Jimenez won the ball back in the box and slipped in team-mate Cesar Huerta for a close-range finish. That was a lead they comfortably saw out for their first victory over the USA since 2019.
Data debrief: Pochettino with plenty of work to do
The chief worry for Pochettino will be how his side were bossed out of what was a low-margin game in terms of expected goals (xG), with the USA generating 0.27 compared to Mexico's 0.95.
The United States managed just one shot on target, with Brandon Vazquez's effort coming in the 79th minute when the result seemed academic.
There is a big job here for Pochettino given his side's 2-0 victory against Panama in his opening match remains their only win in six, while they have lost four of those contests.