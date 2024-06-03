Memphis Depay Transfer Update: Dutchman To Leave Atletico Madrid As A Free Agent

Memphis Depay has confirmed he is leaving Atletico Madrid after 18 months at the Civitas Metropolitano. (More Football News)
Depay joined Atleti in a €4million deal last January after struggling to make an impression at Barcelona, initially signing a two-and-a-half-year contract.
However, the Netherlands international – who has been named in Ronald Koeman's squad for Euro 2024 – has now agreed to part ways with the club 12 months early.
Depay scored nine goals in 31 league appearances throughout his time with Atleti, though the form of Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann limited him to just 12 starts.
In a post to X, the attacker hinted the parting was not entirely amicable, writing: "It's not easy to say how I feel about writing this message because I feel that things could’ve been very different.
"Maybe it's better to keep that conversation for another time…
"To Atleti, my team-mates, the staff and especially the fans, I want to thank you for the energy and support I've experienced in my time being an Atleti player.
"I keep the good memories close to my heart. Gracias."