Mary Earps Targets A 'Few More Trophies' At PSG After Man Utd Exit

Mary Earps says she hopes to add "a few more trophies to the cabinet" with Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Manchester United. (More Football News)
The goalkeeper was at United for five years, helping them to lift their first-ever FA Cup in May.
However, they failed to challenge for the Women's Super League title last season, finishing fifth, 20 points behind winners Chelsea.
Earps' biggest successes have come in an England shirt, with their European Championship victory in 2022, while she was also awarded the Golden Glove at the 2023 World Cup, in which the Lionesses reached the final.
She joined PSG as a free agent in July, signing a two-year deal with the club, who finished as runners-up in the Premiere League last season and are set to play for a sixth-straight season in the Women's Champions League.
Earps admitted that while it was a difficult decision to leave Manchester, she is hungry for even more success.
"I cannot wait. I'm so excited to get going," Earps told the Tooney & Russo show.
"It was a tough decision to make because I was there [at United] for so long and I have great relationships with people, so you don't just pick your life up and move on a whim.
"But equally, the opportunity to play for a great team in top competitions, being in a position to win silverware, I've been fortunate enough to have a really good few years and win a few trophies, and it's just a feeling that's hard to explain because people think she's won some silverware, she's done.
"But it's like an itch you can never scratch enough. I'm looking forward to doing that and hopefully adding a few trophies to the cabinet."
Earps started all 22 of United's WSL matches last season, keeping seven clean sheets and making 60 saves.
She was one of three players to leave the Red Devils on a free transfer at the end of last season, with captain Katie Zelem and forward Lucia Garcia also leaving the club.