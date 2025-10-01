Marseille 4-0 Ajax: Igor Paixao, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Shine In Champions League Rout

At 36 years and 104 days old, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the oldest player in Champions League history to be involved in three or more goals in a single match and is also the oldest player to provide an assist in the competition for a French club

Marseille celebrate against Ajax
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Igor Paixao scores in sixth and 12th minutes

  • Mason Greenwood makes it 3-0 in 26th minute

  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gift-wraps Marseille's win in second half

Igor Paixao scored twice as Marseille routed Ajax 4-0 at Stade Velodrome in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Brazilian forward opened the scoring after just six minutes when he curled a fine finish past Vitezslav Jaros after racing onto Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's flick.

Paixao was celebrating again just six minutes later, courtesy of an excellent drive into the bottom-left corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Marseille were then in dreamland when Mason Greenwood put the hosts 3-0 ahead by the 26th minute, the former Manchester United striker played in by Aubameyang before coolly slotting past Jaros.

And Aubameyang got in on the goalscoring act himself seven minutes after the restart, finishing a fantastic counter-attack after being found by the brilliant Paixao.

Marseille consequently bounce back from their matchday one defeat to Real Madrid, while Ajax are without a point, having also lost their opener to Inter.

Data debrief: Paixao and Aubameyang run riot

Paixao's brace was the 10th instance of a Marseille player scoring two or more goals in a Champions League match, with all 10 being scored by different players.

In Paixao (two goals, one assist) and Aubameyang (one goal, two assists), Marseille had two players involved in three or more goals in the same Champions League match for the very first time.

At 36 years and 104 days old, Aubameyang is the oldest player in Champions League history to be involved in three or more goals in a single match and is also the oldest player to provide an assist in the competition for a French club.

