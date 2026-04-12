Bundesliga 2025-26: Union Berlin Makes History With Marie-Louise Eta As First Woman Head Coach Of A Men’s Team

Eta, who was coaching the Under-19 men's team and agreed earlier this month to take over as coach of Union’s women’s team next season, has five games to secure Union's Bundesliga survival

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Bundesliga 2025-26: Union Berlin Makes History With Marie-Louise Eta As First Woman Head Coach
FILE - Union Berlin's co-coach Marie-Louise Eta leads a soccer training session on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. Photo: (Matthias Koch/dpa via AP, File)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Marie-Louise Eta becomes the first female head coach of a men's team in Bundesliga

  • This comes after Steffen Baumgart was sacked by the club

  • Eta only has 5 games to save Union Berlin from relegation

Union Berlin has appointed Marie-Louise Eta as the first female coach in charge of a men’s team in the Bundesliga as it bids to ensure its league survival.

The 34-year-old Eta takes over from Steffen Baumgart, who was fired with his assistants Danilo de Souza and Kevin McKenna after the team’s 3-1 loss at last-place Heidenheim on Saturday, Union announced just before midnight.

Eta, who was coaching the Under-19 men's team and agreed earlier this month to take over as coach of Union’s women’s team next season, has five games to secure Union's Bundesliga survival.

She made history in 2023 as the first female assistant coach in the Bundesliga and across the top divisions of Europe’s “big five” soccer leagues.

She had to step in for media duties for head coach Nenad Bjelica when he was suspended for three games in 2024.

“I’m delighted that Marie Louise Eta has agreed to take on this role on an interim basis before she becomes head coach of the women’s first team as planned in the summer,” Union sporting director Horst Heldt said in a statement.

Baumgart, a former Union player, was appointed during the 2024-25 winter break but Heldt said recent results prompted the club to take drastic action.

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“We’ve had an completely disappointing second half of the season so far and we’re not letting the table fool us — our situation remains precarious and we desperately need points to secure our place in the league.”

Defeat in Heidenheim left Union in 11th place in the 18-team division, just seven points clear of St. Pauli in the relegation zone with five rounds remaining.

“Two wins out of 14 games since the winter break and the performances shown in recent weeks do not give us the confidence that we can turn things around with the current setup. We have therefore decided to make a fresh start,” Heldt said.

Union next hosts Wolfsburg, which is also fighting for survival, next weekend.

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